Who Is Nolan McGill? Meet the Viral Young Georgia Fan Who Refused to Sing ‘Rocky Top’ at School

College Football rivalries hit so deep that they start too early at the elementary school levels. For the last two days, a clip of a young Georgia fan, Nolan McGill, has been going viral for refusing to sing Tennessee’s fight song, “Rocky Top,” at his school concert.

In the viral clip, the kid stood still, arms crossed, shaking his head, and locking his, while the rest of the students performed Tennessee’s fight song. He looked at the kids to the left and right and said, “Nope,” and booed, “Woo!” with utter disgust, while the song ended.

The clip has surpassed 1.5 million views on X and is now surfacing all around the internet. As much as the video went viral, fans started wondering who the Young Dawg is. Here’s everything we know about the viral UGA fan, Nolan McGill.

Who is Nolan McGill? The viral Georgia fan

Nolan McGill is a kid from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who attends elementary school. Despite being a Tennessee native, he grew up cheering for Georgia. He even claims, “[I am a Georgia fan] all of my life,” in a recent interview with David Pollack on the December 19 episode of See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack.

He revealed that almost all the people around him are Tennessee fans, but he remained loyal to Georgia. He said that his father is a Georgia fan, but he was unsure about his mom’s favorite team. But, her mother commented, “Go Dawgs.” It’s unknown if he inherited being a Georgia fan from his parents.

Why didn’t he sing Rocky Top?

Nolan revealed that he didn’t want to sing “Rocky Top” because it’s a Tennessee song, and his loyalty to Georgia prevented him from doing so. He also revealed that he didn’t even sing the song during his practice and never will.

“It was an after-school program, a winter program, and our music teacher had us sing a whole bunch of songs,” Nolan said. And one of those songs was Rocky Top, sadly. I’m never going to sing that trash.”

When asked about the specific reason why he won’t sing Rocky Top, Nolan replied, “I don’t know, it’s a horrible song.”

Nolan, upon seeing his own clip that went viral, in which he looked mad and uninterested, revealed that he didn’t want to go and sing the other three songs. “Yeah. I didn’t want to go and sing the other three songs.”

But he made sure to finish the sound with a strong message, booing “Woo!” to show his hatred.

Nolan McGill’s favorite Georgia player

Being a die-hard Georgia fan, the typical question everyone asks is, ‘Who’s your favorite Georgia football player?’ David Pollack asked the same, and Nolan, without hesitation, replied, “Gunner Stockton,” claiming that he was a good quarterback and a good player overall. The young fan doesn’t play football, but he loves cheering for the Dawgs.

Nolan McGill endorses Georgia for the National title 2025-2026

When Pollack first asked who was going to win the national championship this year, the innocent young fan replied, “I don’t know.” But, the Georgian legend remembered, “The dawgs, you got to say Georgia. The dawgs, man. Come on now.” Nolan, with a smile, replied, “That took me a second.”