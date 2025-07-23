Who Is Northwestern Coach David Braun’s Wife? Everything to Know About Kristin Braun

Well, David Braun wasted no time making waves and etching his name into Northwestern history. Back in 2023, he secured eight wins, the most by a first-year Wildcats head coach since 1903, and achieved a program-best five Big Ten victories in his debut season. This remarkable turnaround earned him Big Ten Coach of the Year honors, which he capped off with a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Utah, making him the first Northwestern coach to reach a bowl game in his first season. However, after that high came a humbling 4-8 season, yet Braun isn’t ready to give up and is ready to roar again. But before that, let’s dig deeper into his love life and the force behind his success.

What Is David Braun’s Current Relationship Status?

David and Kristin Braun have been married for about ten years, but their story began way before their wedding. They started dating early in his coaching career, creating a strong relationship based on shared values, patience, and support. As Braun’s career progressed, Kristin stood beside him. After dating for a few years, they married, beginning a lasting partnership that has stood strong through the challenges of college football. Moves, long hours, and public pressure haven’t shaken Kristin’s essential presence.

Their bond continues to grow as Braun’s role and profile increase at Northwestern. And it reflects perfectly on Kristin’s X account. Whether it’s celebrating David Braun’s recruiting win or making him feel special on Father’s Day by resharing the post from the university’s official account, she makes sure her husband remains her top priority. But she isn’t just a supportive wife but also a mother with a full-time career.

Who Is David Braun’s Wife, Kristin Braun?

Kristin Braun’s love for sports reflects in her active involvement in shaping athletic culture through “Edge Four,” a service she created to help athletes and coaches reach their full potential by building their profiles. Kristin works alongside her husband, David Braun, finding purpose in sports and using her leadership skills and insights for a mission that extends beyond the game.

Even David Braun shares this sense of purpose. In 2023, he spoke at Big Ten Media Days, reflecting on how their journey in football has shaped their family. “The circumstances surrounding my family’s and my opportunity in being elevated to interim coach were not a dreamlike scenario,” Braun said. “They have crystallized our family’s purpose. Kristin and I truly believe that football is the ultimate vehicle to have a positive impact on young men.”

That’s the proof of their partnership. But ever wonder where these two lovebirds met?

When Did David Braun Meet Kristin Braun?

Though the details of David and Kristin Braun’s first encounter are a mystery, Kristin’s role as David’s rock is undeniable. Despite her preference for privacy, her steadfast support has been key to David’s rise from a Winona State graduate assistant to Northwestern’s head coach. As he dedicated himself to coaching, Kristin managed the home, ensuring stability and enabling his pursuit of excellence.

This support reflects clearly on David Braun’s career. In 2019, David’s impact as North Dakota State’s defensive coordinator was clear. His defense controlled the FCS, topping the nation in scoring defense and passing yards allowed. The Bison achieved perfection, going 16-0 and securing a national championship—a season marked by precision, discipline, and purpose, reflecting both David’s coaching and his strong partnership with Kristin.

Do David Braun and Kristin Braun Have Kids?

Talk about perfect timing—David Braun became Northwestern’s interim head coach just as life was evolving at home. At his introductory press conference in July, Braun shared that his family was expecting a baby girl, a deeply personal moment coinciding with his career advancement. Baby Blake arrived earlier this year, joining her two older brothers.

Lucas, the oldest, is now 8, and Andrew, the middle child, is 6. Together, the three kids complete the Braun family, keeping Kristin and David busy balancing family life and football. Now, with a loving partner and three beautiful kids, David Braun is all set to make a comeback this season.