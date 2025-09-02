Who Is Ohio State’s Joey Velazquez? Meet Michigan Transfer Who Crossed Enemy Lines After NCAA Trouble

Michigan–Ohio State rivalry just got kicked up a few notches. This time, it might even end in a brutal result for the Buckeyes. A groundbreaking development in Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal, however, is charting a new course for the long-standing rivalry. That is courtesy of a risky transfer from Ann Arbor to Columbus. Ohio State LB Joey Velazquez, who formerly played for Michigan is being doused in fire by Wolverines fans.

An NCAA report reveals that a former Michigan player lied to the NCAA about the sign-stealing scandal. While no player has been officially named, fans are pointing fingers at Velazquez, who transferred to OSU in 2024. Velazquez played baseball and football during his time at Ann Arbor, and is playing his 6th season with the Buckeyes. He is a Columbus native, but also played at Michigan during his prep career. At OSU, Velazquez was also part of the National Championship-winning squad.

Velazquez was also on the 2023 Michigan team, though he never got to play that year. He has played a total of 133 games in football and baseball in his career so far. Velazquez had his best season in 2022 for Michigan baseball, reaching .277 with eight doubles, 5 home runs and 21 RBI. He has a total of 8 tackles so far in his career, registering 7 of them at Michigan. At Ohio State, he played all 16 games last year on special teams.

Velázquez is suspected of being the source who leaked information about the sign-stealing scandal. The incriminating report revealed that a former Michigan player lied about Chris Partridge, when he said that the LB coach asked players not to reveal things to the NCAA. CBS News Detroit claims that this is the same player who provided a private investigator with a recorded conversation with Connor Stalions, which is the main topic in the sign-stealing scandal.

A reason why Michigan fans are riled up over Velazquez, is because Michigan stands a chance to win its appeal of the NCAA ruling on the scandal. The “unauthorized manner” of the souring of the evidence is what turns this case towards them a little. Attorney Odey K. Meroueh told CBS News Detroit, “[The NCAA doesn’t] have rules against that, but in the actual state court, similar to a criminal trial, when there’s evidence that’s obtained illegally, it’s called fruit from the poisonous tree.” He even says that the most serious evidence, in this case, can be deemed inadmissible as well.

A Michigan player transferring to Ohio State is bound to spark fire between the two fanbases. And Velazquez’s homecoming is now being deemed fishy. Though Michigan isn’t dealing with a major NCAA punishment when compared to the gravity of the scandal, OSU now stands to be on the receiving end of a dark fate.

Dave Portnoy claims Ohio State can pay the price for Joey Velazquez’s actions

Chatter about OSU being served with the worst possible judgements from the NCAA is already doing the rounds. Portnoy added his thoughts about this whole saga. “I don’t know how much truth is there, but I’m hearing that potentially this guy was ineligible for breaking the law. And Ohio State may have to vacate everything, which would be quite the turn of events,” he said in an appearance on the Barstool College Football Show.

Portnoy never backs down from dushing out hot takes, but this one may be a bit too far off. OSU has not acknowledged the issue, nor has it claimed knowledge about Joey Velazquez’s supposed violations. The former Michigan player also took videos of Stalions’ computer, the private investigator told CBS News Detroit. It was only after the investigation firm brought this to the NCAA that the scandal actually broke out. But Ryan Day having to give up his glorious 2024 season for one player’s wrongs seems a little unfathomable.

If OSU knew about Velazquez’s involvement in the investigation, they were housing a landmine, who could take down the program. Until more details surface or confirm Joey Velazquez’s handlings during the investigation, people will be keeping a strong eye on him. Michigan fans, however, are convinced that Velazquez is the culprit that brought down NCAA’s hammer on the program