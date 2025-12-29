Who Is Ole Miss DB Dante Core? Family, Ethnicity & Religion Explored

Dante Core is one of the underrated dynamic stars on the Ole Miss roster. Recruited as a linebacker of the 2025 class, he also played in the wide receiver slot. Get to know more about one of the most capable freshmen on the Rebels roster, Dante Core, and his personal and professional life.

Who is Dante Core?

Dante Jovon Core is a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback of Ole Miss. He’s a four-star recruit of the Rebels’ 2025 class, graduating from Chocawatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He is currently in his freshman year and is assigned to play under the jersey number 28. He came to Ole Miss, flipping his commitment to Auburn in November 2024.

Who are Dante Core’s Parents, and what is his family background?

Dante Core keeps his personal life private, and there’s no public information on his family. Reports reveal that during an unofficial visit to Ole Miss as a prospect, he was accompanied by his mother and brother. However, there is no publicly available information on their name or other details.

What Are Dante Core’s Ethnicity and Religion?

According to the information available on the public platform, Dante Core is an American citizen. He is a Florida native, coming from Fort Walton Beach. He attended Choctawhatchee High School in the same city where he grew up. Since he kept his personal life private, there is no information about his ethnicity and religion.

How Is Dante Core’s College Football Career Developing?

Dante Core is widely rated as a four-star prospect graduating from Choctawhatchee High School. He was listed as the top 70 recruit nationally and the 60th-ranked cornerback of the 2025 class.

During his high school years, Core was a multi-sport athlete. He played track and field in addition to football, and he delivered some of his best performances in both sports. As an athlete, he ran 100 meters and 200 meters and participated in long jump, triple jump, and high jump.

As a football player, he was a two-way player who led the school to a 5-5 season in Florida’s 3A Classification during his junior year. He totaled 22 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions as a defensive back. As a wide receiver, he received the passes ten times for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

As a senior, he led his team to the third round of the 2024 FHSAA football playoffs with a 10-3 record. He wrapped up his senior season with 30 tackles, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions. He became the second person on his team with three picks that season. He also played on the offensive side of the ball, posting eight receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns, which was the second most on the roster.

The two-way star first committed to the South Florida Bulls in November 2023 but decommitted months later. After months of receiving offers from multiple schools, he announced his commitment to the Auburn Tigers in May 2024, only to flip the commitment, weeks before the signing day, to join Ole Miss. He had 20 offers from top schools but enrolled at Ole Miss and hasn’t seen any action during his freshman season.