Who Is Ole Miss’ Joe Judge? Meet the Family of Coach Acting Witness In Trinidad Chambliss’ NCAA Case

Joe Judge walked into a Mississippi courtroom on Thursday and suddenly found himself at the center of one of the biggest eligibility fights in college football right now. The Ole Miss assistant coach who handles quarterbacks and serves as the Rebels’ offensive head coach took the stand as a witness in Trinidad Chambliss’ lawsuit against the NCAA.

Chambliss is pushing for a temporary injunction that would allow him to play in 2026 after the NCAA denied his medical hardship waiver. Judge’s testimony focused on Chambliss’ future. He was called to the stand by Chambliss’s legal team. The judge said he holds the quarterback “in the highest regard.”

Back when QB1 Austin Simmons went down in 2025, and Chambliss stepped in, the bond between him and the coach only grew stronger. Chambliss has even called Judge a “second father figure.”

And Joe’s talk carries weight when you look at his resume. With 12 NFL seasons since 2012, three Super Bowls with the Patriots under Bill Belichick, a year as New York Giants head coach, and later a return to New England before arriving at Ole Miss in 2024 as a senior analyst.

This is a developing story…

