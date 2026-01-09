Who is Pat Coogan’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Sarah Skull

Pat Coogan’s tenure at the Indiana Hoosiers has been exceptional. The 6’5, 310-pound lineman anchors the Hoosiers’ O-line that sits at the heart of Curt Cignetti’s calculated offense, gunning for the national championship. Coogan’s merit spoke for itself when he received the Rose Bowl MVP honor at Pasadena for leading the Hoosiers’ O-line.
While his locker room roared with celebration, the loudest cheer came from the stands, where his sweetheart, Sarah Skull, cried with joy. Post-game, she shared a beautiful message, cheering on his successful achievement. “MVP!!!!! 🌹🌹 These are the days we will always look back on – some of the happiest days of our life!! So proud of you 78!!”
Who is Pat Coogan’s girlfriend, Sarah Skull?
Sarah Skull hails from Chicago, Illinois. She attended Marist High School before heading to the University of Indiana to pursue her higher studies.
There is no information available about her major or her degree. However, we do know that she graduated in 2025.
Pat Coogan and Sarah Skull’s relationship
It appears that Pat Coogan and Sarah Skull began dating in high school. Possibly around 2017, considering that the duo celebrated their two-year anniversary in 2019. Sarah shared a heartfelt post on her social media, pinning a Boutonnière on his lapel.
“Year 2 with the best💞,” she penned the caption.
Both attended Marist High School in Chicago, where they attended prom together as a couple. They stayed together, despite attending different universities. For four years, Coogan played for Notre Dame, manning the Irish’s line of scrimmage. Despite being miles apart, Sarah and Pat continued their long-distance relationship, with him often visiting her.
In October 2024, Sarah shared a wholesome post that captured the duo in a warm embrace. “Only the best when @patcoogan_ is in town ❣️.” However, with Coogan transferring to Indiana for the 2025 season, the duo has remained closer this past year. Sarah has been a constant supporter at all his game days, cheering him on from the stands.
What does Sarah Skull do for a living?
Little is known about her professional career. However, according to her social media activities, she seems to be an elementary school teacher. In May 2025, she shared a beautiful photograph to announce a new chapter in her career. Clad in a white outfit, she wore a colorful scarf wrapped around her neck, with colorful handprints splashed across its length, likely a result of the fun activity she had her elementary students participate in.
“Bittersweet moments 🤍 Headed back to elementary school!!!,” she captioned the post. The comments section further congratulated her on her new journey. “Congrats, Miss Skalitzky! You will be the best teacher ❤️🤍,” shared a well-wisher.
Sharing glimpses of her work, she posted a snap featuring the artwork created by her students. “Bittersweet day!!! Forever grateful for this 2nd-grade class!! Besides that, there is no information available about her career.
What are Sarah Skull’s Social Media Handles?
On Instagram, Sarah Skull goes by the username @sarah_skalitzky. She constantly shares glimpses of her life with her nearly 2,000 followers. Her posts usually feature snippets from her college life and her dating life.
