Who Is Pete Golding’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Carolyn Golding

After almost two decades as a position coach and DC, Pete Golding’s head coaching era has begun at the Rebel Nation. Golding took over the playoff team and already has a bowl game win with the Rebels. Although Golding is a familiar face at Ole Miss, after spending three seasons as DC, his wife, Carolyn Golding, is much more familiar there. Get to know more about Pete Golding’s wife, her ties with Ole Miss, her career, and their journey of togetherness.

Who is Pete Golding’s wife, Carolyn Golding?

Pete Golding’s wife, Carolyn Eley Golding, was born and raised in Delta, Cleveland. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2007, a Master’s degree in Taxation in 2008, and a Doctorate from the School of Law in 2011.

She was the Taylor Medallist during his graduation in 2007, which is the university’s highest academic honor. She always wanted to give it back to the school that helped her grow. “I wanted to support the school so that it can continue to grow and keep its high standards,” she told Ole Miss at the time of receiving honors.

Pete Golding and Carolyn Golding’s Relationship

Pete Golding and Carolyn Eley first met in Cleveland when Pete played as a safety for Delta State University. There isn’t any specific information available on when and how they met each other. However, interpreting past events and social media posts, it appears they met between 2002 and 2005, a timeframe when Golding played for Delta State.

“I found my husband during football season… It’s a miracle!” Carolyn Golding wrote on X, sharing her memory of their first meeting.

At the same time, Carolyn shared the memory on August 26th, assuming that it could be their first meeting or the day they fell in love. They kept their personal lives private, so there isn’t any information about their initial days of love. However, based on Carolyn’s old post on X, they got married on October 29, 2011, and have been together as husband and wife for 14 years.

“Happy Anniversary to us!!! Best three years thus far and to many more! Love you so :)”, Carolyn wrote in October 2014.

The couple had been involved in fundraising activities and donated $100,000 in 2024 to the Patterson School Building Fund to support the efforts of building a new home for the school.

What does Carolyn Golding do for a living?

Carolyn worked for numerous CPA firms. She was a teaching faculty member at the University of Texas at San Antonio before joining Ole Miss as a teacher in 2015. She is currently working as a faculty member at the Patterson School of Accountancy.

Pete Golding’s Kids

Pete Golding and his wife, Carolyn Golding, have three children together: two sons, Braxton (13) and Bentley (10), and a daughter, Bailey (7). 24/7 Sports reported that Braxton and Bentley had two questions when their father took over the Ole Miss head coaching role, replacing Lane Kiffin.

“Can I do the fire extinguisher on the sideline?” They asked, “Can I walk [Lane Kiffin’s dog] Juice down the Rebel Walk?”

Carolyn and her kids are most often spotted on the sidelines during the game, supporting her husband, Pete Golding, who serves as the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Now, they’ll be on the sidelines supporting Pete Golding, leading the charge as the head coach.

What are Carolyn Golding’s social Media Handles?

Carolyn is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram. ‘Carolyn Eley Golding’ is her official Instagram account, and she has 1.6K followers. She has shared 308 posts so far; however, her account remains private.

She’s been on X (fka Twitter) since April 2013, from the account @carolyn_golding, and has 266 followers. She is occasionally active on X and posts very rarely. She used to post pictures of her family attending college football games from the sidelines, along with her kids, and share and reshare support posts for her husband and his team.