Who Is Philip Rivers’ QB Son Gunner Rivers? Everything About 4-Star Recruit & His College Football Offers

While NFL QB Philip Rivers gets another start in the pro league, his son is putting up numbers that suggest a new legacy is just beginning. Now the spotlight is shifting to the next in line: 4-star recruit Gunner Rivers. And in Fairhope, Alabama, he’s already building a legacy of his own.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Philip Rivers, who retired after the 2020 season, is set to start for the Indianapolis Colts against Seattle that too, as a 44-year-old. It’s a feat only rivaled by QBs like Tom Brady, Steve DeBerg, and Warren Moon. But he is not the only one making headlines in their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Gunner Rivers?

The veteran NFL QB has 10 kids with his wife Tiffany, whom he married in 2001. Gunner Rivers is the QB’s oldest son, born in 2008, and football has always remained a central theme for the family. It shaped Gunner to become a prolific QB, despite being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 5. Juggling daily injections and focusing on football might seem too much. But his father, Philip Rivers, and mother, Tiffany, have instilled a warrior mentality.

“We have seen firsthand the tremendous responsibility it is for these children to have the discipline to manage the disease with the support of family and their health providers to live their best lives. What we’ve learned through our experience is that these kids are warriors,” said Rivers about his son’s diagnosis. Managing the complication is now easy for Gunner, and he is now busy lighting up defenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers is a 4-star QB, set to enroll in 2027, ranked 78th nationally according to On3 Rivals. He is also the 7th-ranked QB in the country and the second-best player in Alabama, making him a prized prospect for the class. That is the reason the St. Michael Catholic QB has offers from powerhouses like Auburn, Miami, and South Carolina. Plus, of course, his father’s old stomping ground, NC State.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunner Rivers’ family?

Gunner has the blessing of living with his 9 siblings, three of them are older than him. Gunner’s eldest sibling, Halle, is 23 and became a mom last year. As for her personality, Philip has stated how much his eldest child reminds him of his wife. While the eldest child may have the traits of her mother, Philips has admitted that Carolina (20) is funny and witty, and that they are “a lot alike.” The personality traits even earned Grace (19) a nickname, “Combo”, since she’s the perfect combination of her mom and dad. Like her older sister, she is also pursuing tennis and basketball.

Gunner Rivers is the oldest son, but Gunner is just his middle name. The young QB’s full name is Philip Gunner Rivers, and he has rightly highlighted the confusion that goes around his name.

“‘It’s kind of crazy because we’re wearing his jersey and sometimes people say ‘Hi, Philip River,” said the 17-year-old to the Chargers back in 2019. Apart from his older siblings, the Fairhope native also has 4 younger sisters: Sarah (15), Rebecca (12), Clare (10), and Anna (6).

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunner also has two brothers, Peter is 14, and his father wants him to become a wide receiver. “He kind of reminds me of a little slot receiver,” said the Colts’ QB. Apart from Peter, his youngest sibling is Andrew, who was born in 2023. But that’s about Gunner’s family. As for the QB himself, he is on an illustrious trajectory.

Gunner Rivers College offers & recruitment status?

Like his father, Gunner also plays under center, but under his father’s guidance, who was also the head coach of St. Michael Catholic from 2021. In just two years as a starter, the QB compiled an unprecedented 10,200 pass yards, 111 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 285 rush yards, and 79 carries. This year, the QB has led his school to a 13-1 record and has passed for 3,176 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this, he holds offers from schools like Georgia, Boston College, Missouri, and South Carolina. But his father has been clear about his final destination.

“Gunner has visited Alabama, Auburn, Texas, and North Carolina State. But I would say he is still keeping all options open at this point,” said Philip Rivers.

All signs currently point to the Alabama native to land in Auburn, and Philip also “was fired up” after sealing his son’s Auburn offer. On3 has predicted the Tigers with a strong 49.3% chance to land the young prodigy. But it is not straightforward. NC State is second and not far behind with a 43.1% chance. Gunner has visited these programs twice unofficially. It’s almost ironic, though, since his father, Philips, rejected Auburn to choose NC State, eventually becoming the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

NC State, though, is pushing hard to land Gunner, and the QB attended the program’s game against UNC. Philip Rivers also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of his eldest son landing at NC State.

“We’ve been on campus at some places, but really, we are just now starting to build some relationships. They (NC State) will be in the mix for sure.”

The younger Rivers has everything to land wherever he wants, including Alabama. The program hasn’t offered him yet, but it would be in the pipeline, considering top programs offer late.