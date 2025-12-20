Who Is Princewill Umanmielen? Meet the Parents of Ole Miss EDGE Whose Brother Plays In the NFL

The Umanmielen surname is building a legacy with the Rebels. After the elder brother made a name for himself while heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the younger brother stepped in to carry that surname onto the field at Ole Miss as a defensive end. Although his career began at Nebraska, Princewill Umanmielen is now making his mark with the Rebels, aiming to match his brother’s impact on the scoreboard.

Who is Princewill Umanmielen?

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Princewill found his football roots in Austin, Texas. Interestingly, he grew up in a state where football is practically a second language. To top it off, his family plays a major role in fueling his passion for football. Surrounded by three brothers who shared a love for football, the game was part of his daily life from the toddler stage.

Now the 245-pound junior is breaking out at Ole Miss. This season, his best showing yet came against Oklahoma with six total tackles. In his first season after transferring from Nebraska, he leads the Rebels with 3.5 sacks and has 5.5 TFLs. Like his older brother Princely, an Ole Miss standout in 2024, Princewill is fueled by strong family support. From Austin to Ole Miss, his parents remain the driving force behind his rise.

Who are Princewill Umanmielen’s parents?

Princewill is the son of Tina and Austin Umanmielen. Early on, while the family lived in Brooklyn, his father worked as a taxi driver. But in 2007, they moved to Texas, a shift that made football an easy and natural path for Princewill, and at the same time, his mother, along with her husband, opened a Nigerian restaurant in Austin. After noticing a lack of Nigerian food in the area, she initially planned to keep it small and home-based. But once word spread about Lady T Kitchen in Pflugerville, those plans quickly had to change.

“It started at the crib,” said Princewill. “So everybody used to just pull up to the crib. They’d have it ordered already, and then they’ll come to scoop it up and get their food…. It got bigger than what expected, which is a blessing.”

Along with his parents, Princewill and his brothers also helped out at the restaurant. According to Tina, Princewill often worked as a dishwasher. That environment of hard work and sacrifice has played a huge role in shaping Princewill’s football career.

From childhood, his parents kept the Ole Miss defensive end involved in sports. Initially, it was simply a way to keep him busy, but over time it became the main focus of Princewill’s career. Even his older brother, Prince, has credited their father’s hard work as a driver for leaving a lasting impression on them, one that instilled motivation.

“Seeing my dad hustle and everything,” said Prince, “he was always out but always came home handling business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PFF College (@pff_college)

Despite not having an athletic background, his parents always motivated him. In fact, Princewill has shared that he sometimes had to explain the game to his Nigerian parents so they could better understand it. Over time, Tina learned far more about football than she knew when she first sat on the sidelines in Texas, watching her boys practice. Given that, you can imagine just how much his parents have contributed to his success.

“They came from nothing,” said Princewill. “I love to see the smiles on their faces. I’m trying to get where I want to go to make them even happier. Even with my brother, he gets to do things now for my parents that he dreamt of. I’m trying to be in the same position.”

But it isn’t just Princewill; his brothers are also making names for themselves and making their parents proud.

Who are Princewill Umanmielen’s siblings?

Princewill has three brothers. The elder one, named Prince, is now a defensive end for the Albany Firebirds. Then there’s Princely, who is now making names with the Carolina Panthers. And the younger one is Princeton.

While Princewill is carving out his own legacy with the Rebels, his older brother, Princely, has already left a huge mark. In 2024, Princely earned All-SEC first-team honors and was picked in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Panthers. The most intriguing fact is that Princewill’s journey with the Rebels is following in his brother’s footsteps.

After transferring from Florida, Princely spent one season at Ole Miss, and his edge-rushing talent helped the Rebels’ D-line set a program record with 52 sacks. Just like that, Princewill made the move from Nebraska to Ole Miss after two seasons, ready to carry the family name forward. Now there could be a third Umanmielen on the Rebels’ defense, as Princeton got an offer from them in August.

What are Princewill Umanmielen’s ethnicity & nationality?

Princewill’s parents immigrated to the United States from Nigeria. Although most of their extended family still lives in Nigeria, their sons’ names pay homage to their royal heritage. Considering that, Princewill is Nigerian-American by nationality and belongs to the Edo ethnic group from Nigeria.

Now, the Ole Miss edge rusher has two years of eligibility, giving him the chance to climb higher and leave a lasting impression with his family name.