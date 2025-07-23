Who Is Purdue Coach Barry Odom’s Wife? Everything to Know About Tia Odom

From flipping UNLV’s fate to flipping the script on his own career, Barry Odom isn’t just rebuilding programs; he’s rewriting legacies. Last season, he guided the Rebels to an impressive 11-3 finish and got into the MWC championship game twice, which was never on the cards for them before Odom’s arrival. His 19-8 record with the Rebels shows the wave of change he brought into the team, which just won 20 games from 2017 to 2022. Now, Odom aims to ignite a similar turnaround at Purdue after their 1-11 season. But beyond the grind, Odom’s story includes family and love too.

What Is Barry Odom’s Current Relationship Status?

Well, Tritia “Tia” Odom is more than just Barry Odom’s wife; she’s a powerful presence behind him. Their relationship blossomed at the University of Missouri, the starting point for Barry’s playing and coaching career. Together, they’ve navigated the highs and lows of coaching, always in sync. Though Tia keeps her Instagram private, her bio reveals her devotion to family: “MO>OK>MO>MEM>MO>AR>LV> Purdue Coach Odom | Mama to @jtodom04 + @_garyt + Lockie | Go Boilermakers!”

Even Barry Odom isn’t a constant social media user, but he makes meaningful appearances, particularly to honor Tia on occasions like Mother’s Day. While Barry’s leadership on the field is well-known, Tia’s steadfastness and devotion shine just as brightly. Beyond football and family, Tia is a remarkable woman in her own right, shaping their story with both elegance and resilience.

Who Is Barry Odom’s Wife, Tritia Odom?

Well, Tritia Odom has always lived life to the fullest, whether she was cheering from the sidelines, leading on the basketball court, or running track. Born in Lawton, Oklahoma, on November 26, 1976, she grew up in Kahoka, Missouri, and eagerly participated in everything she could. The youngest of four, Tritia quickly forged her own way, excelling in various sports and showing remarkable energy and leadership from a young age.

But her passion for people extended beyond athletics. She attended the University of Missouri’s College of Human Environmental Sciences, deepening her commitment to community involvement. During her time there, she volunteered at the “Wine & Art Auction,” which benefited RAINN, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about and preventing sexual violence. This same dedication to service and strength would later characterize her role as a coach’s wife and a leader off the field.

When Did Barry Odom Meet Tritia Odom?

Barry and Tritia Odom’s story most probably began at the University of Missouri, where they both earned degrees and met on campus. Barry, a star linebacker and team captain, led the Tigers to consecutive bowl games in 1997 and 1998. Though the details of their romance’s start are private, their bond clearly strengthened during those years, laying the foundation for their future.

Then after a few years of dating, Barry Odom proposed to her in late 1999, and they got married in July 2000. Now, money was a matter of concern in the early days. As Barry was starting his coaching career at Ada High School in Oklahoma. But Tritia stood by him and supported him by searching for teaching jobs in their area. It was their love that helped both to face life’s difficulties together.

Do Barry Odom and Tritia Odom Have Kids?

Barry Odom and his wife, Tia, have created not only a coaching legacy but also a tight-knit family deeply involved in football and campus life. Married for four years before welcoming their first son, James Odom recently turned 20 on November 30, 2024. James is currently pursuing a degree in business administration at UNLV, where he also plays football for the UNLV Rebels, following in his father’s footsteps both academically and athletically. Since January 2024, he has been working as an administrative assistant at South Point Hotel Casino Spa, effectively balancing academics, sports, and work.

Then even their middle child, Garyt Odom, is also making a name for himself. On December 4, 2024, he officially signed with the UNLV Rebels following an impressive high school career at Fayetteville High School, where he earned a varsity letter. Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 overall recruit in Arkansas and the No. 2 quarterback in the state, Garyt chose UNLV despite offers from major programs like Arkansas, Louisville, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas A&M, and UTSA, signaling a promising future for the Rebels with the Odom legacy continuing under center.

Last but not least, Anna Lockwood Odom, born in 2015, is their beautiful daughter who completes their family. Now hitting her stride as part of her school’s dance team. From football games to dance performances, the Odoms stick together—supporting each other, always in step.