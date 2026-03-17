Who Is Rex Culpepper’s Father? All About Florida Gators Legend Brad Culpepper

Rex Culpepper was born with a football passion in his blood. But that dream of reaching the highest level of football suddenly became a heartbreaking loss as the former Syracuse QB passed away. He died at 28 following injuries suffered in a dirt bike accident in Georgia on March 14. He was a warrior because he lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange.

In fact, his cancer diagnosis was declared clear after just three months, and he recorded 11 TDs, appearing in 30 games during his Syracuse days. But behind this warrior and football lover, there was a constant force who kept him motivated: his father.

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Who is Rex Culpepper’s father?

Rex Culpepper’s father is Brad Culpepper, a former NFL defensive tackle. After being selected by the Vikings in the 1992 NFL Draft, Brad carved out a hard-nosed career from 1992 to 2000. Then his journey with the Buccaneers was the prime of his career, and later he wrapped things up with the Chicago Bears.

However, long before his pro days, Rex’s father had already built a strong foundation at Florida. He played for the Gators from 1988 to 1991, establishing himself as a disciplined force on the D-line. His tenure coincided with the rise of Florida to national prominence and the arrival of head coach Steve Spurrier.

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On top of that, his senior season in 1991 is considered one of the most decorated in school history for a defensive player. He recorded 227 tackles and 47.5 TFLs over four seasons, earning the 1991 Campbell Trophy. However, what truly sets Brad Culpepper apart is what came after football.

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Transitioning seamlessly from the gridiron to the courtroom, he earned both a Master’s in Sports Administration and a Juris Doctor (with honors) from Florida. He went on to work at Morgan & Morgan before founding his own firm, Culpepper Kurland, in 2007. But what journey led Rex Culpepper’s father to reach the position he is in today?

What is the ethnicity of Rex Culpepper’s parents?

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Rex Culpepper comes from a family deeply rooted in American tradition, with his parents, Brad Culpepper and Monica Culpepper, belonging to the Caucasian (White) ethnicity.

More importantly, their lineage reflects generations of heritage tied to the southern United States, particularly Florida and Georgia. While Brad was born in Tallahassee, Florida, his mother, Monica, was born in Tampa.

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For Rex, she brought her own dynamic background, from being a University of Florida homecoming queen to building a career as a physical therapist and gaining national recognition on Survivor. Together, their backgrounds helped Rex to pursue a career in football.

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Inside Rex Culpepper’s relationship with his parents

The strength of Rex Culpepper’s family bond was never more evident than during his courageous 2018 battle with testicular cancer. Facing one of life’s toughest challenges, Rex endured nearly 100 hours of chemotherapy. Through it all, his family stood firmly by his side. In fact, in the midst of that fight, the former Orange QB delivered a moment that captured the heart of their shared mindset.

Looking at his mother, Monica Culpepper, he declared, “I will not die, and we will get through it.” It was an unshakable “never give up” spirit, and he survived that battle. Regarding football’s influence, Rex was deeply shaped by his father’s career as a nine-year NFL veteran. Most importantly, Gators legend Brad was often described as Rex’s “best bud,” and he frequently expressed immense pride in his children’s accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Rex’s mother described herself as the “ringmaster” of the household, managing the demanding schedules of her three children. Even with his mother’s encouragement, Rex achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps. But now, the family is going through a difficult time, and our thoughts and prayers are with their well-being.