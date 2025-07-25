Who Is Rich Rodriguez’s Wife? Everything to Know About Rita Setliff

Rich Rodriguez is on a journey that has come full circle. 17 years after his dramatic exit from Morgantown to take the Michigan job, the veteran coach is back at West Virginia. And this time, he’s not taking anything for granted. So, after years of highs, lows, and headlines, Rodriguez is embracing a second chance where it all began.

Once fired by Arizona in 2018 following allegations of workplace misconduct, which he denied. Rodriguez admitted only to a past extramarital affair, calling it a personal failing. Despite passing a polygraph and being cleared by the university’s investigation, the fallout was swift. Now older and seemingly wiser, he’s focused on writing a new chapter. One rooted in redemption and unfinished business with the Mountaineers. But has his relationship with his wife truly been repaired?

Who is Rich Rodriguez’s wife, Rita Setliff?

More than just a coach’s spouse, Rita Setliff is a beloved figure around campus famous for her “Miss Rita’s World Famous Nacho Cheese Dip.” That cheesy creation isn’t just a gameday favorite, it’s part of what’s called one of the “most coveted awards on campus,” given weekly to standout players. But behind the smiles and snacks, Rita has quietly endured a very public storm.

After Rodriguez was accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant, he admitted to having a consensual affair outside of his marriage. But he firmly denied all workplace misconduct. “I am still working incredibly hard to repair the bonds I’ve broken and regain the trust of my wife and children,” he said. And the assistant’s $7.5 M claim painted a picture of a toxic work environment, alleging Rich created stress and fear in the department. While Rodriguez called the allegations “fabricated and groundless,” the emotional toll, especially on Rita, remains hard to ignore.

What is Rich Rodriguez’s current relationship status?

Rich Rodriguez and Rita Setliff’s love story began in the 1980s at West Virginia University. Sparks flew, and by July 1, 1989, they tied the knot just as Rich launched his coaching career. Now, more than 35 years later, they’re still going strong. Rita was once a phone company professional who trained WVU staff before retiring in 1996. On every sideline, she’s affectionately known as “Miss Rita,”. The heart of the locker room and the keeper of her legendary nacho cheese dip. So, through job changes, controversies, and cross-country moves, Rita has been Rich’s rock.

When did Rich meet Rita?

Well, it all started in Morgantown. At that time, Rich Rodriguez was a rising football talent at West Virginia University. Fast, focused, and full of ambition. While on the sidelines was Rita Setliff, a fiery Mountaineer cheerleader with spirit to match. And that first meeting sparked more than school pride. So, from campus chants to lifelong vows, their love story began with Friday night lights and game-day cheers.

Do Rich Rodriguez and Rita Setliff have kids?

Yes, Rich Rodriguez and his wife, Rita, have raised two football-savvy kids who’ve turned their love for the game into careers. Their daughter, Raquel, a former Arizona cheerleader, now plays a key role behind the scenes as West Virginia’s Assistant AD for Football Management and Strategy. On top of that, she also co-hosts the Hard Edge Football podcast with her dad, winning fans over with her sharp football IQ and smooth media chops. And the flip side, son Rhett, once a record-breaking high school QB in Tucson with a seven-TD playoff game, took a detour into finance before returning to his first love, coaching. Now, he’s right by his father’s side as WVU’s QBs coach, helping carry the Rodriguez legacy into a new era.