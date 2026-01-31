Who Is Robby Discher? How Many Kids Does He Have? Meet New Buckeyes Special Teams Coordinator & His Family

Ohio State had an impressive season last year, right up until it didn’t. The Buckeyes showed signs of a championship-caliber team, but special teams ultimately proved their downfall. Jayden Fielding missed a 27-yard field goal during the Big Ten Championship. And all of it happened without a full-time special teams coordinator. Ryan Day heard the noise. And now, he’s finally answering it.

The Buckeyes are expected to hire Illinois special teams coach Robby Discher as their new special teams coordinator for the 2026 season. This move signals a clear reset for one of the program’s most glaring weaknesses. So who exactly is Robby Discher, and why does this hire matter?

Who all are in Robby Discher’s family?

Off the field, Discher keeps things grounded, and family plays a central role in his life away from football. Robby married Erin Wilson in July 2017, and the two of them have created a close-knit family that has traveled the nation with him on his complex coaching journey.

Discher is a stepfather to Connor and Sydney, and in February 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter, Quinn, adding another chapter to their home.

Through each move, Erin has been a steady presence, supporting Robby through long seasons and the constant pressure of coaching at the highest level.

But while Discher’s world off the field centers on family, his professional focus has always been about fixing details, and that’s exactly why Ohio State came calling.

OSU finally fixes its special teams problem

For the past two seasons, Ohio State has spread special teams responsibilities among assistant coaches. It wasn’t ideal, and it showed up in the field. The Buckeyes finished a disappointing 67th nationally in ESPN’s Special Teams Efficiency Metric in 2025, far from where a title contender should be.

Discher, who comes from Illinois, is known for creating aggressive, disciplined groups. His Illini teams placed 16th and 30th in the US in 2024 and 2025, respectively, an immense jump over what Ohio State had just experienced.

Discher started his career at Sam Houston State, where he eventually rose to special teams coordinator, leading the Bearkats to multiple FCS playoff runs and championship games. From there came the OU stint, where he earned national attention in 2014 after his unit led the country in blocked kicks that made him FootballScoop’s Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.

His success followed him to Toledo, where his teams consistently placed among the best in the country. In 2018, Toledo finished No. 1 nationally in special teams efficiency according to Phil Steele, while also leading the country in blocked punts. That season alone earned Discher a Broyles Award nomination.

Then came Louisiana, where his special teams ranked No. 2 in the country. In 2021, Discher was the special teams quality control coach for Kirby Smart’s national championship team at Georgia. If that weren’t enough, he helped Tulane get the AAC and Cotton Bowl titles in 2022 before taking over at Illinois.

During his three seasons with the Fighting Illini, Discher helped lead the team to two bowl victories, 24 total wins, and the first consecutive nine-win seasons in school history. Between 2023 and 2025, his special teams units produced nine All-Big Ten selections. In 2023, Illinois finished eighth overall in PFF’s special teams rankings and led the country with seven blocked kicks and punts.

Under Discher’s mentorship, players have thrived. Punt returner Hank Beatty became one of the most deadly return men in the country. Kickers and long snappers earned repeated conference honors. Even his tight ends group made noise, highlighted by Tip Reiman becoming a third-round NFL Draft pick.

And for Buckeye fans still haunted by missed kicks and lost opportunities, Ryan Day is bringing in a proven fixer.