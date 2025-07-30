Who Is Roydell Williams’s Wife/GF? Everything to Know About Tamya S. / T.Shar

Florida State Seminoles‘ power RB Roydell Williams isn’t just making headlines with his moves on the field. He’s winning hearts off it too. The former Alabama standout has had a solid career rushing through SEC defenses. But when it comes to his personal life, it’s one name that stands out. TaMya S., aka T.Shar. Now, let’s talk about Roydell Williams’s wife, or at least the woman who might as well hold that title in spirit.

March 2025 marked a love story that’s 2,190 days in the making. Roydell Williams, at 5’10, 221 pounds, took to Instagram 19 weeks ago with a post that read like something straight out of a romantic fairy tale.

via Imago Credit: Roydell_w instagram

Posting a carousel of pictures with TaMya’s adorable baby bump, his caption is heartwarming. “My partner, my best friend, and my lover♥️Another chapter of our love story. These 2,190 days have been nothing short of amazing. The sweaty palm and butterfly feeling I get still hasn’t changed. I thank God for putting an amazing women like you in my life🫶🏾your the best part🤞🏾,” he wrote. If you do the math, that’s six years deep. And guess what? Roydell Williams’ wife is expecting a child in 2025. And it only gets better.

What is Roydell Williams’s current relationship status?

While there hasn’t been an official “I do” yet, at least not anything public, you don’t need wedding bells to hear love loud and clear. Roydell and TaMya have been posting about each other on social media like two people who’ve already built a life together. Their recent gender reveal party, complete with blue confetti and pure joy, confirmed what fans had been speculating. Baby Williams is on the way. And the sweet thing is that one of college football’s most physically brutal RBs has a soft side, and he’s not afraid to show it.

Who is Roydell Williams’s wife, TaMya S?

Based out of Birmingham, Alabama, TaMya is a professional photographer specializing in lifestyle and portrait photography. Her Instagram (@t.sharphotography) showcases a keen eye for love, emotion, and authenticity, all the things she shares with Roydell off-camera. Her IG bio is simple and confident. “She/her | Photographer | Birmingham Alabama | Lifestyle | Portrait.” There’s no fluff. It’s just vibes and talent.

When did Roydell Williams meet TaMya S?

While the duo hasn’t spilled all the tea on their origin story, we do know this. Their online presence dates back to August 2023, when Roydell Williams first began posting about her. But the six-year caption from his March post reveals that this relationship has been quietly growing behind the scenes for years.

Do Roydell Williams and TaMya S have kids?

That baby teaser, that March 16 gender reveal on Instagram, said it all. Blue confetti flew, and the couple’s smiles beamed brighter than Doak Campbell Stadium lights. And it’s happened! That baby boy Williams expected in 2025 is named Royce, born on July 20th. And judging by Roydell Williams’s doting post, fatherhood’s about to become his new favorite title.

Here’s a quick recap of who the proud father is. For those just tuning in, here’s Roydell Williams’ football resume-

Hueytown High: Rushed for nearly 6,000 yards.

Alabama Crimson Tide: 1,165 rushing yards, 11 TDs, and a gritty comeback from an ACL tear in 2021.

2023 SEC Championship: 64 yards and a TD vs. Georgia.

Transfer to FSU in 2024: Already making noise with 53 yards and two TDs.

At Florida State, Roydell’s not just running the football. He’s running the show. But off the field, it’s TaMya who’s been his anchor.

Roydell Williams’s wife? Maybe not officially, but they are partners for life, and that’s the energy. TaMya S., with her camera, calm confidence, and new mom status, isn’t just Roydell William’s better half. She’s the story behind the stats. And as he prepares for one of the biggest seasons of his life, on the field and as a new father, there’s no doubt she’ll be right there, behind the lens and beside his heart.