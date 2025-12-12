Who is Ryan Beard? Everything About HC Who Rejected $10M From Missouri State For New Job

Who would have thought that after a remarkable season, Missouri State would be out there searching for a new head coach? Ryan Beard led Missouri State to a 7-5 run with their first six wins against FBS opponents since 1990. And now Beard is all set to take the reins at Coastal Carolina despite the Bears’ $10 million push.

“Sources: Missouri State coach Ryan Beard will be the next head coach at Coastal Carolina, as the sides have completed a deal. He went 7-5 at Missouri State this season,” ESPN analyst Pete Thamel said on X. “CBS first reported the hire.”

Losing Ryan Beard is a big blow for Missouri State, as he is the one who guided Missouri State from FCS to FBS, going 19-16 overall. The Bears entered the FBS division this fall, and after that, they won 7 games, getting an invitation to the Xbox Bowl against Arkansas State. That caliber attracted Coastal Carolina, and they hired Beard as Tim Beck’s replacement. What’s even more surprising is that Missouri State was finalizing a $10 million contract extension for Ryan Beard, but still, he made his move towards Coastal Carolina.

Ryan Beard was born in June 1989 and grew up in Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA. He played four years of high school at Bowling Green High School, where he was a standout player who helped his team to reach the Class 3A championship twice. Then, after completing high school, he moved to Western Kentucky, and from 2007 to 2011, Beard played as a defensive back.

Just like in high school, he turned heads in college too. Earned all freshman and all academic honors. Ryan Beard also received WKU’s Iron Man Award as a senior for his exceptional performance. Then after completing his college, he started working as a graduate assistant coach at Western Kentucky. And had multiple assistant stints at Louisville, Northern Michigan, Western Kentucky, and Central Michigan. Then in 2020, he joined Missouri State as defensive coordinator under head coach Bobby Petrino, who’s also his father-in-law.

Under Beard’s guidance, Missouri State was in its best form. This year, they finished second in Conference USA in both total defense and rushing defense, posting a perfect 5-0 mark in games where they held their opponents under 300 total yards. Ryan Beard’s surge isn’t just an overnight miracle; it’s built on discipline and strong player development. The result? Eight Bears players earned Conference USA postseason honors.

Even last year they had a remarkable standing with an 8-4 finish. They were ranked in the top 29 in passing offense, total offense, and scoring. Even defensively, they led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 2.6 sacks per game.

