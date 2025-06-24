Who Is Ryder Lyons? All About the 5-Star QB From Folsom High School

California’s football pipeline is stacked, but Folsom High School’s Ryder Lyons has separated himself from the pack. With a sharp arm, elite athleticism, and a resume full of startling numbers, Lyons is being talked about as one of the most complete prospects in the Class of 2026. And with another full high school season ahead, the buzz is only expected to grow. Lyons is being closely watched by recruiters as he remains the top uncommitted QB from the 2026 class. But with a decision looming, recruiters won’t have to wait much longer.

Lyons has been a top prospect ever since his sophomore year. What makes Lyons a different breed is the plethora of talent he has in himself. His playing style is a mosaic of vision and maturity. Meaning you’ll witness plays never seen before, but not at the cost of his team sacrificing points.

Where is Ryder Lyons From, and What High School Does He Attend?

Lyons hails from Folsom, California, and attends the prestigious Folsom High School, a program nationally famous for the quality of football players they have produced throughout the years. The school has alumni like Jake Browning and Dano Graves, and Lyons is making a strong case to join that elite list. As of 2025, he’s heading into his senior year with scouts already calling him one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country.

Folsom has long been considered a quarterback factory, but Lyons may be one of the most versatile products yet. With his combination of football IQ, natural leadership, and dual-threat play style, he has become the face of a program known for its history of excellence.

How Has Ryder Lyons Performed in High School Football So Far?

Lyons dominates the headlines statistically. In 2024, he completed 211 of 310 passes for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns and boasted an impressive 68.1% percent completion rate. And being a dual threat, he rushed for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns. Moreover, his entire 2023 season was like watching a highlight reel. He posted 3,578 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, alongside 929 rushing yards and 23 TDs. Under his leadership, Folsom went 12-1 and clinched a CIF Division 1-AA North Regional berth and won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title.

These numbers are rare. And he has gotten his fair share of accolades throughout his high school career. His dual-threat ability made him the Gatorade Player of the Year for California and The Sacramento Bee’s Player of the Year in 2023.

What Makes Ryder Lyons a Top 5-Star Quarterback Recruit?

Recruiting services have taken full notice. He is top 5 in every prediction he’s part of. 247Sports ranks Lyons as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 19 overall prospect in the Class of 2026. Rivals.com ranks him at No. 4 overall. His tape shows a quarterback with a strong, compact release, great footwork, and the kind of pocket presence that’s become a must-have in today’s game. At 6’2” and 205 pounds, he has the size and mechanics to thrive in both spread and pro-style systems.

Beyond the physical tools, Lyons brings mental toughness. He’s the type of player who processes defenses quickly, anticipates windows before they open, and commands the huddle with confidence. As 247Sports puts it in their scouting report, “He’s a tough kid who doesn’t shy away from contact and will take a shot but hang in the pocket to deliver the football. A highly competitive player with a strong off-the-field work ethic, and draws raves from his coaches and teammates for his leadership skill. Has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and, assuming he continues to develop, should be playing on Sundays for a very long time.” It’s high praise for a prospect who is still in high school, but for Lyons, this feels entirely hard-earned.

Lyons recruitment updates

Ryder Lyons’ recruitment has reached its final chapter, but not without plenty of attention along the way. The five-star quarterback has collected over 25 scholarship offers from some of the biggest names in college football, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and Oregon. However, after narrowing things down, it’s now a two-horse race between Oregon and BYU. Lyons has completed official visits to both campuses, and he will be announcing his decision on 24th June.

Each program presents a distinct pitch. Oregon has been heavily invested from the beginning, reportedly recruiting him “the hardest” and emphasizing their elite offensive scheme and development track record. BYU, meanwhile, offers a unique cultural alignment. Lyons is a devout member of the LDS Church and plans to go on a one-year mission before enrolling in college, which fits seamlessly with BYU’s values. Since BYU is owned and managed by the LDS church, it embraces Lyons’ decision. That alone makes this recruitment less about the hype and more about the long-term vision, on and off the field.