Who Is Sean McDonough? All About His Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & ESPN Contract

Sean McDonough, ESPN’s veteran sportscaster, who handled the network’s biggest broadcasts since the 2000s. He’s been the voice of the network, bringing a clear play-by-play style commentary for high-profile college football, college basketball, and the National Hockey League. Here is everything we need to know about the brilliant ESPN announcer.

Who is Sean McDonough?

Sean McDonough serves as a lead play-by-play commentator for ESPN, having been with the network for 25 years. Born on May 13, 1962, in Boston, Massachusetts, Sean is currently 63 years old. He is a Syracuse University alum, graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism in 1984.

His play-by-play calls started during his time at Syracuse, where he joined the WAER-FM Sports to narrate plays for the school’s baseball games. He later started broadcasting Boston Red Sox games on TV and announced Ivy League football on PBS.

Before joining ESPN in 2004, Sean worked with CBS Sports, broadcasting several sports, including college basketball, college football, the NFL, the College World Series, the US Open tennis, golf, and three Winter Olympics. Besides ESPN, he also announced CFB on ABC and the NFL on ESPN Radio.

Who Is Sean McDonough’s Wife?

Jennifer is the wife of Sean McDonagh, who has been through thick and thin, supporting him during late-night game preparations and celebrating milestones together. Their love story began during their time at Syracuse University, where both were immersed in the vibrant world of college athletics.

They shared interests and mutual respect for ambitions and developed a strong bond. The couple shares two children, which adds another layer to their dynamic relationship. In the busy schedule, family dinners are sacred moments for them.

Who are Sean McDonough’s Parents & Siblings?

Will McDonough and Wilma are the parents of Sean. His father is a Boston Globe sports writer who also worked as an on-air football reporter for CBS and NBC. His mother was an alcoholic who was in and out of foster homes as a child and couldn’t rise above her turbulent upbringing.

Sean was brought up under his father’s custody along with his two siblings, Erin and Terry, after his parents were divorced. His father died in 2003 of cardiac amyloidosis at the age of 67. He still remembers the pain of losing his father.

“I try to do my job the way I think he would want me to do it,” McDonough said in an interview. “I remember the pain of losing him. I still feel it every day. He was the most profound influence in my life.”

What are Sean McDonough’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Born and brought up in Boston, Massachusetts, Sean is an American citizen by birth. However, his father’s roots are in Ireland, making him an Irish American. His father was the youngest of nine children of Irish immigrants, raised in the working-class neighborhood of South Boston, also known as Southie, among the descendants of those who fled the Great Famine.

While his father was busy breaking stories at The Globe, his aunt, a nun, Mary Martina, preached about Jesus Christ to him and his brothers before tucking them into bed. With that being said, he’s likely to be Christian.

What is Sean McDonough’s Net Worth?

As per multiple credible sources, Sean has a net worth of $2 million. Most of his career earnings came through his broadcasting career. He’s been the key play-by-play broadcaster of ESPN. His decades of experience and involvement in major assignments within the network play a significant role in building his wealth.

What is Sean McDonough’s ESPN Contract & Salary?

McDonough is currently under a multi-year deal with ESPN, and public information reveals that he has signed multiple contract extensions with the network, accompanied by significant pay raises. As per his contract, he’s responsible for calling major games like the College Football Playoff Semifinal and the CFP National Championship on ESPN Radio. ESPN locks him in for multiple years to keep his voice on their biggest broadcasts, helping fans know what to expect each season.

ESPN hasn’t made McDonough’s exact salary publicly available. However, according to industry standards, a top play-by-play announcer like him, who brings years of experience, earns somewhere in the high six-figure to low seven-figure range each year. With that being said, his annual salary is estimated to range from $750,000 to $1,500,000, excluding event bonuses and endorsements.