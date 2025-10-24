Who is Shannon Dawson’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Chelsea Dawson

If there’s one thing you can say about Shannon Dawson, it’s that he’s a guy who knows how to make an offense hum. Lighting up scoreboards and rewriting record books has been Dawson’s journey, from small-town Clinton, Louisiana, to leading Miami’s explosive offense. Dawson has shown that he has the magic touch when it comes to quarterbacks and creativity in 2024 by commanding the country’s best offense behind quarterback Cam Ward.

But beyond the numbers and highlight reels, there’s another side to the man behind the headset, his life off the field. Let’s take a closer look at Shannon Dawson’s personal life and the woman who’s been by his side through it all, his wife, Chelsea Dawson.

Who is Shannon Dawson’s wife, Chelsea Dawson?

The driving force behind each great coach is someone who stops things from going absolutely crazy off the field. And for Miami’s offensive mastermind Shannon Dawson, that someone is his wife, Chelsea.

She is his pillar of support, his source of calm in the face of adversity, and the only thing that keeps the Dawson family together during the hectic college football season. Shannon admitted, “Without her, I’d be lost. Her job is way harder and definitely more important than mine…A coach’s wife is basically a single mom at times. It takes a very special person and I’m blessed to have her.” Those words show that Chelsea means the world to our coach.

How did Chelsea Dawson and Shannon Dawson meet?

The Dawsons have kept their relationship private. But what we do know is that Chelsea has supported Shannon through every transfer, every game day, and every family adjustment, starting with his early coaching days at small schools like Wingate and Millsaps and continuing through his building of powerful offenses at Houston and Miami. Shannon’s job has brought him through seven different programs in more than two decades, and Chelsea has always been his support system and steady hand, leading his family through every transition.

What does Chelsea Dawson do for a living?

Chelsea’s work is just as rigorous, even if she doesn’t call plays on Saturdays. As Shannon describes it, being a coach’s wife means wearing multiple hats of a wife, mother, motivator, and organizer. Chelsea does everything with calm strength and passion, from running their house throughout football season to parenting their daughters while Shannon is out recruiting. So while Shannon leads one of the best college offenses in the country, she does a full-time job in keeping the Dawson family grounded.

Do Shannon Dawson & Chelsea Dawson have kids?

The Dawsons are proud parents of two daughters, Acelyn and Baker, who are the heart of their family. Being the dad brings Shannon the most joy despite the long practices, team meetings, and chaos of game day. Even when football season turns life into a mess, Chelsea makes sure their young children have all the love and stability in the world.