Who is Singing the National Anthem at Indiana Vs Oregon? Life, Net Worth & More About Marching Hundred Band

Friday night football doesn’t get bigger than this. Indiana vs Oregon under the bright lights of the Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal with everything at stake. After defeating Ole Miss, the Miami Hurricanes have already secured a spot in the national championship. The focus is on Atlanta now, where two Big Ten programs clash with pride and history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This matchup isn’t just about Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman glow or Dan Lanning’s revenge tour with Oregon. It’s about atmosphere. Traditions. Before the first snap, a marching band that’s been marching for well over a century will set the tone of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will perform the national anthem at Indiana vs Oregon?

The honor of performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Peach Bowl belongs to the Indiana University Marching Hundred, one of college football’s most storied and respected bands. After country duo The War & Treaty opened the Fiesta Bowl, the Peach Bowl leans fully into tradition, handing the anthem to the Hoosiers’ own musical backbone. For a program that has transformed from a consistent underdog to a contender for the national championship, this seems like a full-circle moment.

“The Marching Hundred are the biggest fans of the football team,” says Marching Hundred Director Dr. Tiffany Galus. “No matter the circumstances of the game, the Marching Hundred band is the biggest fan of Indiana University football. For all of us to be a part of this, it’s just absolutely electric.”

The band nicknamed ‘Marching Hundred’ has been woven into the very DNA of Hoosier football. Founded in 1896, it is one of the oldest and most respected college marching bands in the country. What started as a small student recreation group has grown into a 200+ member powerhouse known for precision marching and a magical presence on game day.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much Marching Hundred band make?

College marching band musicians do not get paid the same wages as professionals. The Department of Athletics at Indiana University provides financial support for members of the Marching Hundred to perform as a university band. Their compensation comes in the form of opportunities, including travel, elite performances, national exposure, and experiences that money can’t really measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Beyond a small one-time $40 lab charge and personal expenses like housing during band camp and shoes, IU pays for major fees, travel, and instruments.

How much does a marching band make in Indiana?

According to reports, the average salary for marching band-related occupations in Indiana is around $34,929 annually, or $16.79 per hour. The average salary is between $30,400 and $38,100, with top earners making slightly more than $41,000 a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain speculations claiming Indiana has the lowest marching band pay in the country speak much about how passionate the industry is. People join marching bands because they enjoy music, performance, and community, not because they want to make a lot of money.

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

Performing at a major college football game can be a career-shifting moment. Halftime and pregame slots provide artists with immense visibility and a live, emotionally engaged audience. A single outstanding performance can generate new fans and viral clips.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this isn’t the biggest stage the Marching Hundred has ever stepped onto. Over the decades, the band has performed at some of the most iconic venues and events in American sports and history, including the Kentucky Derby, the Presidential Inaugural Parade, the Rose Bowl, and multiple major bowl games like the Gator Bowl, Liberty Bowl, and previous Peach Bowl appearances. In 2012, the Marching Hundred earned national recognition when it performed a pregame show at Super Bowl XLVI.

Marching Hundred social media handles

The Indiana University Marching Hundred stays just as active off the field as it is on it. The band’s official Instagram handle is @marchinghundred, where fans can catch behind-the-scenes moments, rehearsal clips, travel days, and game-day energy straight from the heart of Hoosier tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IU Marching Hundred (@marchinghundred) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Their bio says, “The official Instagram of the Indiana University Marching Hundred. A tradition of excellence since 1896. Go IU! ⚪️🔴”

When the band takes the field Friday night, it’ll be a celebration of tradition and the sound that has followed the Hoosiers for more than a century.