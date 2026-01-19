Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Miami vs Indiana National Championship? Life & Net Worth of American Idol Winner Jamal Roberts

Tonight, college football will witness history. As the Indiana Hoosiers compete for their first national championship, the Miami Hurricanes will be pursuing their sixth title. Besides the high-stakes matchup, fans will also witness a melodious rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Celebrated artist Jamal Roberts will sing the national anthem at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. He will be joined by high school student Maria Pernalete for the rendition in sign language.

The 28-year-old singer from Mississippi rose to fame after he won the most recent season of American Idol. Aside from his live track, which amassed a whopping 26 million views, he was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance Song, “Still”.

His debut single, “Heal,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart, contributing to his popularity.

Jamal Roberts Life

Jamal Roberts hails from Meridian, Mississippi, and has three daughters. Although he never married, he shares a cordial relationship with the mother of his kids.

When asked about his marriage plans, Jamal had a clear reply.

“That’s why so many marriages fail, because y’all are running and getting married to seasonal people. Y’all are getting married to people who look good on the outside, but you don’t even know how they react to all the seasons of their life.”

“I have no problems [with the mothers of my children],” he said on the Morning Hustle in May 2025. “They don’t question me about anything. I’m always there for my kids, anytime they need something. It does not matter.”

He further mentioned that he was “very much single” and that he plans to marry when the “time is right.”

Before embarking on his musical journey, Jamal Roberts was a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School in his hometown of Meridian. Despite the immense popularity, he went back to his old job.

“I’m a physical education teacher in Meridian, Mississippi,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in October 2025.” I love the kids, that’s why I went back.”

Net Worth of Jamal Roberts

No official information is available regarding Jamal Roberts’ net worth.

Considering that the Grammy-nominated artist has amassed millions of views on his tracks, it is expected that the royalties from those tracks may have contributed significantly to his net worth. Aside from the prestige of winning American Idol, he is expected to receive $250,000 in cash prize. A report from the Hollywood Reporter stated that he also earned a weekly wardrobe allowance of $400.

However, the journey from former elementary teacher to the music stage has been challenging. Especially, the part where you have to compete to save your spot amidst intense competition. In a conversation with the Morning Hustle Show, Jamal Roberts shared about what it’s like behind the glamor.

“I’ve seen plenty of people lose their voice,” he shared. “I know how to use mine. I’ve been doing it for a little while now, so I kind of got it. You know where I wanted to be, but it can get tired.”

Not just that, the toll of being away from your family adds an emotional layer to your journey. Although he earned a significant cash prize from his win, he also had to burn some cash to reach that stage. According to the TV Insider, he paid $3,000 to apply to the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.