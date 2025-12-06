Who is Singing The National Anthem At Texas Tech vs BYU? Life, Net Worth, & More About Lanie Gardner

The Big 12 is turning the championship week into a full-day spectacle. With Texas Tech and BYU going up against each other in Arlington with a CFB berth on the line, AT&T Stadium is preparing for big cheers and excitement with an entertainment upgrade. The Roses & Wildfire singer Lanie Gardner is opening the day with the national anthem.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Lanie Gardner? National Anthem performer at Texas Tech vs BYU.

Lanie Gardner is a rising star in the country music scene, as fans remember her powerful voice and authentic storytelling. Gardner was born in Burnsville, North Carolina; her upbringing shaped her musical interest and identity. But the credit also goes to her grandfather for encouraging her passion for music.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To make a career out of it, my grandpa used to play and sing, and he was a beekeeper as well,” Gardner said. “He’s a big part of why I do what I do today. He said if he had enough money to make it out of that little mountain town, he believes he would have made it. I kind of carried his dream over and just picked it up with mine.”

Looking up to artists across genres, from Rihanna to Miranda Lambert, she got more inspired. That’s when she took a big leap by moving to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to study at MTSU, but things changed when her pandemic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” surpassed 100 million views. Now, let’s explore more about her net worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Lanie Gardner’s net worth in 2025?

Lanie Gardner has built a fast-growing career since rising to fame; she earned money from her music, YouTube and TikTok advertising revenue, concert tours, and merchandise sales. Although her exact net worth is not known, she has reportedly made a significant amount through all of them. In less than three years, he gained more than 500k Spotify followers, and now she has more than 1.3 million active listeners, attracting millions of fans with their music.

Her concerts across the US gained major exposure that gave her the chance to perform with the Jonas Brothers Remember This Tour between 2021 and 2022. She opened for Jelly Roll on stage and toured with ZZ Ward from October to November 2023, performing in multiple states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Lanie Gardner’s music career: awards and achievements

Gardner’s rise from the Appalachian Mountains to international stages wasn’t that easy. But she made it all happen, becoming a global name. She also solidified her artistry with her self-written debut album, A Songwriter’s Diary, which is a 10-track project.

She also earned the great honor of getting her name included in “2025 Artist To Watch” by the Recording Academy and Amazon Music, Apple Music’s Riser of the Month, and a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country: Class of 2025. Her breakout year was filled with a memorable Grand Ole Opry debut and a performance at Stagecoach. She also had impressive tour slots with Corey Kent and Gavin Adcock.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lanie Gardner (@laniegardner) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

On top of it, Gardner’s voice even found its way to Hollywood, singing in movies like “Queen of the Ring” and “Twisters.” She even had various hits, like her song with Thomas Rhett, “What Could Go Right,” which topped the SiriusXM charts. Other collaborations, “Love In Letting Go” with Warren Zeiders and “Tombstone Town” with Dorothy, also boosted her career.

Now, Gardner steps into the next chapter of her career, making a sophomore album, Faded Polaroids. The project that delivers more than just songs captures the story of memoirs and moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Lanie Gardner performed the national anthem at other college football or major sporting events before?

This isn’t the first time Lanie Gardner has sung the national anthem at a college football game. Back in 2022, she sang the National Anthem during the Vanderbilt football game with South Carolina. She even honored the national military troops and veterans, and it was a very special moment for her, as it was her first performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” after a decade-long gap. She even posted it on Instagram.

“Haven’t sung the national anthem for a football game since I was 13 singing for the high school down the road,” Gardner said. “I couldn’t wait until Veterans Day to post… but every day should be another day honoring our troops.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, let’s wait and see for the Big 12 clash and Gardner’s power-packed performance.