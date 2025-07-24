Who Is Spartans Coach Jonathan Smith’s Wife? Everything to Know About Candice Smith

Jonathan Smith took a major step back after the 2024 season. Once a rising name in the coaching ranks, he now sits at No. 49 among all Power Four HCs — a steep drop, especially within the B1G. However, Smith leaves Oregon State with a 34–35 overall record. And his peak? A standout 10–3 run in 2022, the only season the Beavers cracked double-digit wins under his watch. Then the 2023 season brought some success, and the last three years all ended with winning records. On top of that, back in 2020, they even cracked the AP Top 25, finishing at No. 17. But the early years were rough. From 2018 to 2020, it was 3 straight losing seasons. Still, through the highs, lows, and rebuilding years — one thing remained constant: the unwavering support of his wife.

Who is Jonathan Smith’s wife, Candice Smith?

Behind every strong coach is often a stronger partner — and for Jonathan Smith, that’s Candice. She’s been more than a spouse; she’s his closest confidant. And from the decision to take the Oregon State job to his bold move to Michigan State, Candice has been in his corner every step of the way. In short, when the pressure mounted, she was one of the few voices he trusted. And her quiet strength has been a constant through every twist in his coaching journey. Meanwhile, Smith, a Pasadena native, now begins a new chapter in East Lansing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

What is Jonathan Smith’s current relationship status?

Jonathan Smith’s coaching path has taken him across the CFB map — from Boise State to Washington, then back to Oregon State as HC in 2017. But through all the playbooks, pressure, and packed stadiums, one thing has never changed: Candice. Smith married Candice Huddle in 2002, and as of 2025, the two have shared 23 years of unwavering togetherness. While Jonathan’s career has shifted from QB coach to offensive mastermind to head coach, Candice has been the steady force behind it all. In other words, coaching stops came and went — Boise, Seattle, Corvallis — but their bond never wavered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Source: MSU Spartans

When did Jonathan meet Candice?

While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment Jonathan Smith met Candice Huddle, one moment says a lot. After Oregon State’s blowout win over Notre Dame in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, Sports Illustrated captured a telling scene: Smith sharing “a quick kiss for his girlfriend, Candice Huddle” before boarding the team bus. That simple gesture spoke volumes. By early 2001, their love story was already underway. It’s likely the two met during their college years at Oregon State, sometime around 2000 or earlier. So, long before the coaching titles and spotlight, they were just college sweethearts, and they’ve been writing their playbook together ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do Jonathan Smith and Candice Smith have kids?

Yes, Jonathan and Candice Smith are proud parents to three kids — Bella, Robert, and Charles. While Jonathan’s been busy drawing up plays and building programs, family has always been his foundation. Away from the sidelines, it’s all about being Dad. So, whether it’s game day or a quiet night at home, the Smith crew keeps things grounded.