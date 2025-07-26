Who Is Susan Fritz? A Closer Look at Coach Willie Fritz’s Wife

Willie Fritz builds foundations—from programs to people—and rarely do you find a more respected figure quietly grinding through the collegiate ranks. From the Kansas plains to the humid heat of Houston, Fritz has earned every bit of his reputation as one of the sport’s sharpest minds and most disciplined architects. When the University of Houston made the decision to hit reset after the Dana Holgorsen era, it didn’t just want a winner. It wanted a tone-setter. Someone who could rebuild culture without compromise. That’s exactly what they got when they handed the whistle to 63-year-old Fritz in December 2023.

This isn’t just about his 200-plus wins or his eight conference titles. It’s about that 2022 Tulane team that went from 2–10 to 12–2 in the blink of an offseason—a turnaround so drastic it rewrote what people thought was possible in FBS football. For that miracle run, Fritz took home both the Bobby Dodd Trophy and the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. He’s not loud. He’s not flashy. But his blueprint works. And right beside him through it all? A woman who’s been holding down the Fritz household.

What is Willie Fritz’s current relationship status?

Willie Fritz isn’t just married—he’s proudly married. In fact, when Susan Fritz celebrated her birthday, Willie marked the occasion publicly, posting, “Happy birthday to my wife Susan!! You’re the best!!”.

Who is Willie Fritz’s wife, Susan Fritz?

To understand Willie Fritz’s longevity in the game, you have to understand the quiet strength of Susan Fritz. While Willie’s been the public face of a football machine, Susan has been the glue behind the curtain—steadily steering the ship on the home front, especially during the exhausting rollercoaster of coaching life. With over three decades of moves, long nights, and uncertain job security, their partnership has stood the test of football’s most brutal schedules.

Together, the couple raised three children. Her ability to navigate the emotional and logistical chaos that comes with being a coach’s wife has allowed Willie to stay fully locked into his teams.

When did Willie Fritz meet Susan Fritz?

The timeline of their meeting is one of the few things the Fritz family has kept private, but one thing is crystal clear—Susan has been by his side for the long haul

Do Willie Fritz and Susan Fritz have kids?

The Fritz household hasn’t just been a two-person operation. Their son, Wesley, and daughters, Lainie and Brooke, have grown up in locker rooms, team buses, and tailgates. They’ve lived the program life—cheering on dad from wherever they were, even if he was halfway across the country preparing for another Saturday showdown.