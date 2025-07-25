Who is Tahj-Ra-El? All About Purdue Transfer Who Shared Memphis Playbook With UTSA

The Memphis Tigers last year were having a picture-perfect season, having already defeated Florida State and teams like South Florida on the road. It was a run in which they were coming off an undefeated four-game streak and were set to face UTSA in early November. Moreover, the UTSA game was touted to be a ‘cakewalk’ as the Roadrunners accumulated 5 losses until that game and were widely predicted to lose. But that’s where, according to the reports, Memphis safety Tahj-Ra-El came into the picture.

According to reports and a now-leaked chat, Tahj-Ra-El reportedly shared his team’s playbook with the Roadrunners QB Owen McCown, and what unfolded in that game was truly unexpected. The Roadrunners won 44-36, and McCown passed for a record 280 yards along with 28 rushing yards. The game was also notable since UTSA scored 30 consecutive points and achieved a school record 434 yards. Although it’s still unclear whether the playbook helped or not. But the timeline and sequence of events have led to intense scrutiny now for Tahj Ra El.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Tahj-Ra-El?

Ra-El, a player from Bayside High School, Virginia Beach, Virginia and quickly emerged as a three-star recruit on the back of his performances. Even in his freshman years, Ra-El was deployed as both corner and safety, showing strong run defense and sheer physicality. This earned him offers from schools like Old Dominion and Charlotte. And he quickly leaned towards one of them.

AD

In his senior year, Ra-El notched up 58 tackles in high school along with three interceptions and eight pass breakups. So, after finishing with the season in June 2020, he committed to Old Dominion over other G-5 programs. Standing at 6’5″ and 195 lbs, the safety started showcasing his talent quickly after redshirting in his freshman season.

So, in 2022. Ra-El notched up 40 tackles and backed those performances with an impressive 2023 season, where he totaled 84 tackles. Eventually, he got noticed by Memphis, a top team of the AAC, where the safety transferred, looking for a stronger competition and a chance to make NFL scouts notice him. He did get noticed at Memphis, but for all the wrong reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All about the Purdue transfer who shared the Memphis playbook with UTSA

At Memphis, Ra-El didn’t get the time he was initially looking for and was forced to sit behind Kourtlan Marsh, who was the starter ahead of him. But when Marsh got injured, which was initially undisclosed by the team, Ra-El, on the other hand, reportedly disclosed that information to the Roadrunners’ QB and called the safety a “weak link.“‘

Ra-El’s leaked chats, which have now gone viral, show the safety sharing the full playbook with McCown and even said that he will send “a better list showing” the calls. Apart from that, the chats also show Ra-El telling the QB about the inability of the safeties to cover on quarters. However, even before the Memphis and UTSA game happened, Ra-El was reportedly dismissed from the team in October, as per sources.

“A source close to Memphis tells TigerSportsReport that he was dismissed from the team,” reported Sam Shoemaker of ON3 Sports. It’s unclear as to why the safety was dismissed, but it seems Ra-El wasn’t involved with the team when he shared those messages. Still, the chats have created a wide furore against him, and he has since refused to comment on the situation. As for his future?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Football Forever (@footballforever) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ra-El transferred to Purdue in December and, according to On3, is reported to play for Barry Odom’s team as the season commences. “Our coaching staff sees the scenario as being mischaracterized and does not have any concerns moving forward,” said a Purdue rep to On3’s Tom Dienhart. All in all, the controversy is still unfolding, and it remains to be seen if any disciplinary action is taken against the player.