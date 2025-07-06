Who Is Taylen Green’s Girlfriend? Meet His Track Star Partner, Analisse Batista

When Taylen Green transferred to Arkansas in 2024, the Razorbacks gained a true leader. A dynamic force under center with a cannon of an arm and legs like a running back, he matched his on-field dominance this summer with a different kind of game-winning move. He dropped to one knee. Yes, Taylen Green’s relationship just hit the end zone.

Taylen Green’s already tasted championship glory. He helped Boise State win the Mountain West title in 2024 before bringing his dual-threat talent to Fayetteville. But while SEC defenses have spent months game-planning against him, he was busy scripting a whole other playbook. And this one’s written for love.

Who Is Taylen Green Dating?

In an offseason move that rivals any deep ball he’s ever launched, Taylen Green proposed to Arkansas track star Analisse Batista. She’s not just the QB’s fiancée. She’s a beast on the track. One of the school’s top runners, she specializes in the 4×800 meter relay. At the prestigious Texas Relays, she dropped a stunning 2:04.8 split, helping Arkansas shatter the collegiate record with an 8:16.12 finish.

She knows the grind. The early workouts. The mental warfare. The adrenaline highs and heartbreak lows. And that shared understanding is exactly what makes Taylen Green’s relationship with her work. While Green’s getting blitzed in the pocket, Batista’s doing her own sprint through the SEC gauntlet. In other words, Taylen Green and Analisse Batista aren’t just a power couple. They’re athletic royalty on campus.

What is Taylen Green’s Current Relationship status?

That’s easy. Taylen Green’s relationship status is engaged. While the rest of the SEC was snooping around spring practice film, this guy was winning in the offseason. It’s not drama, just a clear, intentional move with the most important person in his life. On June 22, 2025, Taylen Green took a knee and popped the question to his love Analisse Batista. The setting is pure class. A romantic heart-shaped red rose setup with a red carpet lined with candles. Posts with matching T-shirts that upgraded their titles from “boyfriend/girlfriend” to “fiancés.”

This is the real action. And of course, they announced it on Instagram. Analisse Batista shared a carousel of images from the proposal. She added a Bible verse in the caption which reads, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1st Corinthians 13:13.” Talk about divine timing.

What is Taylen Green’s Dating History?

For those wondering about Taylen Green’s dating history, there’s not much to dig up. This guy has kept it quiet. All eyes, all energy is focused on football and Analisse Batista. And honestly, that’s how you win both on the field and off it.

What’s next for Taylen Green?

SEC Media Days are coming up. And while the spotlight will be bright, Taylen Green’s already made his biggest headline. The focus now shifts to fall camp and a 2025 season that’s dripping with potential. Let’s talk numbers for a second. In 2024, Green threw for 3,154 yards, rushed for 602 more, and accounted for 23 total touchdowns. That’s 3,756 yards of total offense. Only one Arkansas QB, the late great Ryan Mallett had a better season statistically.

And if you’re asking insiders, guys like ESPN analyst Greg McElroy have already called him “painfully underrated.” And that label’s about to age like fine wine. So yes, Taylen Green’s relationship shows engagement in every sense of the word. Engaged to be married. Engaged with his team. Engaged with his goals. And as fall nears, it’s clear this guy is laser-focused on making 2025 the year Arkansas finally breaks through. Whether it’s the playbook or a wedding guest list, Taylen Green seems ready to command both with poise and precision. He’s already got one ring and he’s about to earn another.