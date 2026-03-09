Who Is Ted Carter’s Wife Lynda Carter? All About Former Ohio State President’s Relationship

Major news has emerged from Columbus. Ohio State President Ted Carter has resigned from his position. This development comes after Carter disclosed to university trustees that he had an inappropriate relationship with someone who was seeking public resources to support her personal business. The Ohio State University Board of Trustees accepted Carter’s resignation in an announcement issued on March 9th. According to the university, Carter recently informed trustees about the relationship and offered to step down from his role. With the situation now public, attention has also turned to Carter’s wife, Lynda Carter, who was often referred to as the university’s “First Lady” during his tenure.

Who Is Lynda Carter?

Lynda Carter is the wife of former OSU President Ted Carter. During her leadership roles in higher education, she was often referred to as the university’s first lady. Originally hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, she met Ted Carter in 1979 at a hockey game at the U.S. Naval Academy. At the time, Ted Carter was a midshipman and played on the academy’s hockey team. Lynda was a student at the University of Maryland.

She later graduated with a degree in sociology and statistics. Over the years, she has taken part in several community programs. Many of these initiatives supported military families during Ted Carter’s long career in the U.S. Navy. In 2019, her work was formally recognized. She received the Distinguished Public Service Award from the Secretary of the Navy.

How Long Have Ted Carter and Lynda Carter Been Married?

Ted Carter and Lynda Carter have been married for more than 40 years. They first met in 1979 and got married in 1982. At that time, Carter had graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. Lynda had completed her studies at the University of Maryland. Their relationship has lasted through Carter’s long career in the military and higher education.

During Carter’s 38-year career in the U.S. Navy, the couple moved locations frequently, more than 20 times. Despite the constant moves and demanding work, the couple maintained a strong partnership for more than four decades.

Do Ted Carter and Lynda Carter Have Children?

Ted Carter and Lynda Carter have two children. Their son is Christopher Carter, and their daughter is Brittany Carter. Both are now adults. The couple also has a granddaughter. Not much information is publicly available for Carter’s kids’ personal lives.

Family has often been a central theme in Ted Carter’s public speeches. He frequently speaks about the support he received from his wife and children throughout his career. Carter has also supported the Children of Valor initiative. The program provides educational support for children in the Special Operations community. It also raises awareness about the challenges faced by military families.

How Has Lynda Carter Supported Ted Carter’s Career?

Lynda Carter has played an important role in supporting Ted Carter throughout his military and academic career. During Carter’s 38 years in the U.S. Navy, she stayed involved in programs that supported military families. She also participated in community initiatives connected to naval institutions.

When Carter moved into higher education leadership, Lynda continued to support him in public roles. He first served as president of the University of Nebraska system and later became president of Ohio State University. During this time, Lynda regularly appeared at university events, ceremonies, and outreach programs.

The news of Carter’s recent resignation came as a shock. It also raises questions about what Lynda Carter may be going through during this difficult time. Carter mentioned his wife in the statement he released following his resignation.

“I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the board of trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance. … Lynda and I leave Ohio State with gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful community. It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success,” Carter said.

How this situation will affect Ohio State moving forward remains unclear. During Carter’s tenure, the university saw growth in revenue and success within its athletics department.