Who Is Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell? What Was He Arrested For?

It just doesn’t get easier for Josh Heupel this season. After a dramatic off-season, Tennessee’s already rickety receiver corps suffered its biggest blow. Returning WR Chris Brazzell II was arrested over the weekend. The timing and the amount of talent that stands to be lost in Brazzell are worrying Vols fans.

Brazzell is one of the key receivers returning in 2025, in an offense that’s seeing a complete overhaul after the departure of Nico Iamaleava. With 29 receptions for 333 yards and 2 TDs, he was going to be a key member of the WR room. Brazzell has been practicing on a limited basis so far, returning from an unknown injury. However, his return to campus will now be delayed after being caught in a legal run-in.

On August 8, Chris Brazzell was arrested for speeding and driving without a valid license. He was picked up downtown, near the UT campus, for clocking 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The WR gave his US passport when asked for documents while claiming he didn’t have his driver’s license with him at that time. Further checks revealed that Brazzell’s license was suspended after failing to appear in court in a 2024 hearing. Knox News says that because of his court absence record, the police arrested him.

Brazzell is one of only 7 scholarship WRs in the Tennessee squad. Apart from him, 3 of them have college experience. Unfortunately, Brazzell is the only somewhat healthy receiver remaining. That throws an already uncertain Tennessee squad into even more uncertainty, with their most-needed WR now coming under the scanner. Tennessee has not yet announced a punishment for Brazzell, which throws his future into limbo at the moment.