Who Is the Referee for the 2025 Big 12 Championship? BYU vs. Texas Tech All About Kevin Mar

Head coach Joey McGuire will look to replicate Texas Tech’s Week 11 win when the Red Raiders host rival BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game. With their playoff spot essentially secured, Texas Tech will aim to finish the job by claiming the conference title. BYU, meanwhile, needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

In a matchup with stakes this high, referee Kevin Mar will oversee the game and make the critical on-field decisions that could either extend or end the 2025 campaign for one of these teams.

Who is the BYU vs. Texas Tech Referee, Kevin Mar?

Kevin Mar was selected to officiate this high-stakes matchup because of his extensive experience. Known for his consistency and clear communication, he is one of the most respected officials in the conference. With nearly two decades of experience, Mar is a natural choice for a game of this magnitude.

He began his officiating career in 2006 as a line judge with CFO West, a key developmental pathway for officials advancing into Division I. After nearly a decade in that position, Mar was promoted to referee in 2015, placing him in charge of full crews and major conference matchups.

Little public information is available about Mar’s personal life, suggesting he prefers to keep those details private.

Kevin Mar’s Career Highlights and Experience as a Referee

Having 16 seasons of experience in Division I football, Kevin Mar has established himself as one of the most seasoned referees. His resume includes 13 bowl games, including high-profile regular-season and playoff matchups. His experience includes officiating games in the Mountain West Conference and the Pac-12 Conference before eventually moving to the Big 12 in 2020.

He has officiated rivalry games, conference deciders, and numerous nationally televised matchups, establishing himself as a referee trusted with contests that carry postseason implications.

Kevin Mar’s Role and Responsibilities in the Big 12

The Big 12 saw a major officiating overhaul in 2020. Kevin Mar was one of the referees recruited from outside conferences. His previous Pac-12 experience helped stabilize the officiating corps during a transition period marked by retirements, staff changes, and increasing game demands.

As a Big 12 referee, Kevin Mar’s responsibilities included serving as the crew chief and overseeing communication and coordination across the full officiating team. He also managed game flow, handled penalty administration and replay interactions, and ensured consistent rule enforcement throughout one of the nation’s most competitive conferences. Additionally, he served as the primary on-field communicator between coaches, players, and officials.

He remains one of the veterans of officiating in the Big 12. That is a major reason why he was chosen as the referee for the Big 12 Championship game between BYU and Texas Tech. Both these teams are chasing a win for their own reasons. While Texas Tech’s playoff hopes are most likely secured, a Big 12 championship win would be a great way to define their 2025 season.

Under Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders are ranked in the top ten nationally in three categories: passing yards (9th, 295.6), points for (3rd, 43.2), and points against (3rd, 11.3)

On the other side, BYU needs a Big 12 Championship win to qualify for the playoffs. Because they are not ranked among the top 12, like Texas Tech, their only path to a playoff berth is through winning the conference title, which grants an automatic bid. It also gives BYU a chance to avenge its 29-7 loss to Texas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.