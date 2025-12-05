Who Is the Referee for UNLV vs Boise State Mountain West Championship?

The Mountain West Conference is set for an exciting championship this season. Reigning champions Boise State will face UNLV, and the winner might even get to be at the playoffs if there is chaos in the upper ranks. Here’s what we know about who will be supervising this key game for the conference.

The 2025 Mountain West Championship between the Broncos and the Rebels is set for December 5. The referee for this game will be Patrick Foy. He will be leading an officiating crew consisting of Austin Wright (Umpire), Gregory Downum (Head Line Judge), Jack Kuntz (Line Judge), David Baldwin (Back Judge), Kenny Wilson (Field Judge), Antoine Cason (Side Judge), Charlie Hurd (Center Judge), Mark Evans (Replay Official), and Brit VanZandt (Communicator).

This is yet another MWC Championship that Patrick Foy will be part of, having also featured in the 2024 game. Other notable games he has officiated include the 2024 Fenway Bowl and the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl. He was previously a member of the C-USA officiating crew.

Game Details

Kickoff time: Friday, December 5, 8 pm ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Watch on: FOX/FoxSports.com/Fox Sports App/Fox One

Boise State vs UNLV predicted winner

Boise State and UNLV both bring many factors to consider. The Broncos are an overall balanced side, but have been inconsistent in the season. Boise State’s offense is averaging 30.2 points, despite struggling. UNLV’s offense, however, is one of the best in the country. But at the same time, the defense is extremely weak, giving up an average of 28.1 points per game

The favorite to win is Boise State, with -5.5 odds of winning. The returning champions, who are at 8-4 this season, still have fans rooting for them in this seminal game.

UNLV and Boise State Players to look out for

An RB made Boise State a popular name last season, and the same position is now building a pattern. RB Dylan Riley is a massive threat in the Broncos’ rushing attack, averaging a commanding 87.4 yards per game. Also important is Sire Gaines, who has the 7th highest rushing yards total in the conference.

However, Maddux Madsen will take center stage. The QB had become an important player for the Broncos, but he was injured in the Fresno State game. Madsen is now back after missing the last three games. The QB actually recorded his best numbers against UNLV earlier this season, completing 14 of 23 passes for 253 yards. Madsen threw 4 TDs as well, taking Boise State 56-31.

The Rebels have the leading passer of the Mountain West in QB Anthony Colandrea. He is a phenom for UNLV, having thrown for 3050 yards and 22 TDs and rushed for 555 yards with five scores. The Broncos restricted Colandrea, but he should use this second chance to make a statement.

Defensive standouts for UNLV include LB Marsel McDuffie, who has a total of 94 tackles and 2 sacks this season. DB Jaheem Joseph can also be a problem for the Broncos.

Playoff hopes are still alive for the Mountain West Championship Winner

The two sides booked the spots in the MWC Title clash after tying for 6-2 in the conference. It is a rematch of the 2024 game, which saw Boise State qualify for the playoffs for the first time in program history. But this time, UNLV has a better record of 10-2. If it manages to win the Championship, the Rebels can hold on to a slim chance of making the playoffs.

For that to happen, Virginia has to lose to Duke in the ACC Championship game, and Troy has to beat JMU in the Sun Belt. The winner of the MWC will very likely just call it a day and look forward to a bowl victory. But anything can happen in this ultra-important week in the season.