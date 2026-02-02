Who Is Tim Harris Jr.? Exploring the Private Life & Career of New FSU OC Replacing Retired Gus Malzahn

Florida State is undergoing a major, abrupt staffing change. Gus Malzahn announced his shocking retirement from college football, opening the offensive coordinator position at Tallahassee. The Seminoles have promoted former WR coach Tim Harris Jr. to replace the veteran as their new OC.

Harris Jr. brings a decade of experience as a college football coach and also comes from a well-known football family. A Miami native, the new OC’s father is Tim ‘Ice’ Harris, credited with building Booker T. Washington High School in Miami into a consistent champion.

Tim Harris Jr. also has a brother, Brandon Harris, who was in the NFL for a short while. Brandon Harris is now the cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator for Florida Atlantic football. Tim Harris Jr. is married to Nicolette, who is an athletic trainer and assistant clinical professor at FIU. The couple are parents to a son and a daughter, Timothy and Tailor.

This is a developing story.