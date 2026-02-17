Who Is Tony Reno’s Wife? All About the Ex-Yale Head Coach’s Family and Kids

Yale football is losing a brilliant coach in Tony Reno, who is stepping away as the second-winningest coach of the program. He and his family will be remembered for their support for the program during these past 14 years. Here’s what we know about this strong unit of five.

The former Yale head coach is married to Toni Reno. Unfortunately, not much is known about her. She and Tony are parents to Dante, Vince, and Angelina Reno. All three are at Yale, with Dante having played in the 2025 season under his father’s leadership. Despite getting to play only one year with him, the quarterback had an emotional message for his father.

“Dad, you are my role model, my best friend and my coach. I love you so much. The last 15 years you have been the best head coach I have ever seen. From your first year to playing with you last year, you have put your heart and soul into coaching. Your legacy will last forever. Keep fighting, it’s going to be a rock fight.”

This is a developing story.