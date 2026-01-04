brand-logo
Who Is Tyler Stockton? Meet Michigan Football’s New Safeties Coach Under Kyle Whittingham

ByAkash D

Jan 4, 2026 | 3:24 PM EST

Who Is Tyler Stockton? Meet Michigan Football's New Safeties Coach Under Kyle Whittingham

Akash D

Jan 4, 2026

Kyle Whittingham’s circle in Michigan is growing steadily. Per Pete Thamel, Michigan has reportedly hired Boise State’s co-DC Tyler Stockton as its new safeties coach. Stockton’s records reveal that he’s a valuable hire for the Wolverines staff. Here’s everything we know about Tyler Stockton, from his professional life to his personal life.

Tyler Stockton served as Boise State’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for two seasons, 2024-2025.  He has previously been the defensive coordinator at Ball State and Western Illinois and brings 12 years of coaching experience to the table. Stockton was a Broyles Award nominee for three seasons, in 2020, 2022, and 2023, with Ball State. He helped Boise State win the Mountain West championship in his first season with the Broncos and reach the CFP Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

This is a developing story…

