Who Is UCLA Coach DeShaun Foster’s Wife? Everything to Know About Charity Foster

When a program as historic as UCLA hands the keys to a former player, it raises eyebrows. But when that player is DeShaun Foster, a Bruin through and through who also bruised his way through six NFL seasons, you know it’s personal. And while his football journey is well-documented, DeShaun Foster’s wife, the woman walking beside him in this next chapter, deserves a page of her own.

What is DeShaun Foster’s current relationship status?

DeShaun Foster may have faced some hitches in his love life early on, but now, he’s happily married to the one his heart beats for. A reunited love, that forever story began in 2023 with Charity Foster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Who Is DeShaun Foster’s Wife, Charity Foster?

Meet Charity Foster, formerly Charity Washington, a woman with a resume as dynamic as her wardrobe. She’s not just DeShaun Foster’s wife standing on the sideline in Bruins blue. She’s a force of her own as a stylist, influencer with a keen sense of flair, and boutique owner. But her story goes deeper than flashy Instagram posts and luxury listings.

Charity Foster is a woman who knows how to pivot and prosper. And that’s what UCLA needs around their second-year HC. She isn’t just playing the supportive spouse. She’s a full-time partner in this UCLA gig. From hosting events for recruits’ families to styling for media appearances, she’s as embedded in the Bruins program as anyone not on payroll. Recruits’ moms love her. Players respect her. Coaches appreciate her presence. If DeShaun Foster is laying the foundation on the field, she is setting the tone for it.

When did DeShaun Foster meet Charity Foster?

The couple first met all the way back in 2004, during DeShaun Foster’s Carolina Panthers days, and a spark instantly lit up between the two. Young, ambitious, and caught in the whirlwind of NFL life, Foster and Charity dated for a while before going their separate ways. The timing just wasn’t right. Turns out, life had other plans.

Charity later married NFL player Leon Washington and started a family. But that marriage ended in a divorce, and she stayed out of the public relationship scene for years. Fast forward to 2022, and fate pulled out a fast one. The couple reconnected, and this time around, the stars aligned. “We were together, but the timing was off, and we disconnected, going our separate ways,” she told ESSENCE. “God had it for us to reconnect about a year ago in 2022, and we became what he saw for us — even when we didn’t see it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That reconciliation turned into a rekindled romance, and in March 2023, the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Stone Mountain Estate in Calabasas, California. No glitz, no cameras, just close family, panoramic views, and a love story rewritten in the best way possible. And now, they’re not just building a marriage; they’re building a team.

Do DeShaun Foster and Charity Foster have kids?

The Fosters have a full house with five kids. Charity has two sons from her previous marriage, Noel and Nolen, while the couple has three daughters together: Viviana, Destiny, and newborn Dream, who arrived just this past February in 2025. And all the signs point to the seven being a tight-knit crew.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charity’s Instagram offers glimpses of their life featuring poolside moments, game-day snaps, family dinners, and the occasional behind-the-scenes look at what it means to be married to a D1 HC. “We have so many plans for business and for our family,” she said. “Walking into this journey as one is so very exciting!” In a football world where stability off the field often mirrors success on it, DeShaun Foster perfectly symbolizes that harmony.

As UCLA enters a new era under a hometown hero’s second run, the Foster household is set to be a beacon of Bruin pride, partnership, and purpose. And if you’re betting on success in Westwood, you better include DeShaun Foster’s wife in the odds. Behind every great coach, sometimes there’s an even stronger woman who can host a recruiting brunch and take charge of five kids before kickoff. And that is the real scouting report on DeShaun Foster’s wife.