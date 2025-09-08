Who Is UCLA QB Pierce Clarkson? All About Nico Iamaleava’s Backup for Bruins

Hold everything—UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 21-year-old, who started his college career at Louisville with just 18 passing yards in three games and nine rushing yards, seemed poised to compete for a spot behind Nico Iamaleava. He even had a spring stint at Ole Miss before transferring to UCLA. However, with UCLA at a 2-0 start, the buzz around Clarkson is quickly dissipating. Now, instead of making plays on the field, he’s facing legal issues, which could jeopardize his future with the team.

Pierce Clarkson arrived at UCLA with high hopes of making an impact, but things haven’t gone as planned. The Bellflower, CA, native and son of quarterback coach Steve Clarkson transferred to the Bruins this offseason after a spring but hasn’t played a regular-season snap yet, with Nico Iamaleava as the starting quarterback. And it looks like Clarkson’s got a long wait before he can take a single snap.

That’s right. Pierce Clarkson’s situation took a turn for the worse this weekend. The 21-year-old got arrested on Friday, September 5th, on a felony charge, allegedly related to domestic violence. Now, as per Los Angeles County Sheriff’s records, he’s out on $30k bail and has a court hearing scheduled for October 3rd. While the specifics are still emerging, sources suggest the incident may involve assault with a deadly weapon, leaving Bruins fans stunned watching Clarkson’s promising season turn into a big mess.

Even UCLA made sure they clarified their stance on the entire situation. “We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson,” a UCLA AD person said. “He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct, and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and university policy.” But that suspension might create problems in the future. As he already missed UCLA’s 30-23 loss against UNLV on September 6 at Allegiant Stadium. And now this arrest just made things worse for them.

Despite not seeing any game action this season, Pierce Clarkson’s high school career suggests he has serious potential. At St. John Bosco in Bellflower, he excelled, racking up 3,319 passing yards and 42 touchdowns during his varsity career, along with 676 rushing yards. In his senior year alone, he threw for 1,903 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing 110 of 172 attempts. Clarkson also impressed at the 2023 All-American Bowl, solidifying his reputation as a top quarterback prospect.

But his time at UCLA hasn’t yet resulted in much playing time. Across two seasons, Clarkson has only gone 4-of-6 passing for 18 yards, with five carries for nine rushing yards, mostly watching from the sidelines behind Nico Iamaleava. And with Pierce Clarkson’s misery, UCLA’s other QB situation isn’t that promising either.

Nico Iamaleava’s situation keeps getting worst

Nico Iamaleava’s transition from Tennessee to UCLA hasn’t been seamless. Despite high expectations as a former five-star recruit, his Bruins debut was disappointing. UCLA lost 43-10 to Utah, with Iamaleava facing offensive struggles. Although he threw for 255 yards and a touchdown, a late deflected pass sealed the defeat, putting UCLA at 0-2 and sparking speculation about his move. The Bruins clearly have a challenging season ahead, while Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar is thriving.

At Tennessee, Aguilar has made an immediate impact. The Vols are 2-0 after a dominant 72-17 victory over East Tennessee State, with Aguilar showing consistency. His debut against Syracuse highlighted his talent, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-26 win. Excitement is high in Knoxville, particularly as Aguilar experienced his first Vol Walk, warmly welcomed by family and fans. This personal experience has amplified the buzz surrounding his freshman year.

But the early season is highlighting a striking contrast between Iamaleava and Aguilar’s performances. While Iamaleava is having trouble finding his footing in a UCLA offense adapting to a new quarterback, Aguilar is thriving at Tennessee, putting up impressive numbers and securing wins. This difference is generating buzz, with analysts pointing out how Aguilar’s immediate success underscores the difficulties UCLA is currently experiencing. For Iamaleava, it’s a tough lesson that transferring doesn’t guarantee an easier path or instant success.

Now, UCLA will be looking for a turnaround in Week 3 against New Mexico, and Iamaleava will need to quickly regain his confidence and adjust if the Bruins want to overcome their early-season struggles. Because if he doesn’t step up UCLA Bruins season might turn into a big nightmare for them.