Who Is UConn WR Skyler Bell? Meet Biletnikoff Award Finalist That Flew Under Everyone’s Radar

The season is almost over, and that means the race for the prestigious Biletnikoff award has narrowed down. The list has been cut down to three candidates. Joining the final three with USC’s Makai Lemon and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is UConn’s wide receiver Skyler Bell, who has been on a tear this season for the Huskies.

Skyler Bell’s finalist nomination was all but surprising. The wide receiver has been the sharp end for head coach Jim L. Mora’s side, leading them to a 9-3 overall record. Entering his senior year, Bell has showcased his expertise and pushed past his limits. He has improved every season, posting better numbers than the year before. Bell has posted 1276 yards in 101 carries, meaning he averaged 12.6 yards per carry this season. He has also scored 13 touchdowns this season, showcasing his scoring ability.

Bell ranks in the top 10 nationally in receiving yards and in the top five in receptions. Through his contributions, the UConn Huskies rank eighth nationally in passing yards with 300.5 per game. He may have flown under the radar because his team plays in the Independent Conference. However, the Biletnikoff Award committee has taken notice, naming him one of the three best wide receivers in the country.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation selected Skyler Bell, along with Makai Lemon and Jeremiah Smith, as the finalists for one of the sport’s most prestigious honors. The award is given to the best receiver in the country. The award recognizes the receiver as any player who catches a pass, regardless of position. Last season, Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter won the award.

All the finalists have had a standout season for their programs. But Lemon and Smith possess an advantage that could give them the edge over Bell.

Skyler Bell has to be wary of the advantage Lemon and Smith have over him

Being nominated for the award in his senior year is an achievement in itself. It showcases how much Skyler Bell has improved from his freshman year at Wisconsin. However, winning the award would require a bit of luck. That is because UConn’s regular season is over, and they don’t play in the playoffs, while USC and Ohio State still have one game to go.

Makai Lemon leads the Big Ten in receptions, yards, and touchdowns through Week 13. He’s also had three games with 10-plus receptions this season. He has racked up 1124 yards in 78 receptions, with 10 touchdowns. On the other hand, Jeremiah Smith has been the focal point of offense for Ohio State alongside quarterback Julian Sayin. He has posted 902 yards in 69 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes will also most likely make the playoffs, giving Jeremiah Smith more games to put in standout performances and cement his place in the final three. If Ohio State goes on to win or reach the final of the College Football National Playoffs, it could give the edge to Smith.