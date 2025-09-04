Who Is Vinny Anthony’s Fiancee/GF? Everything to Know About Daniellaa Reyess

Every offense needs Vinny Anthony as a big-play spark. By leading Wisconsin with 672 receiving yards and showing excellent deep-threat speed at 17.2 yards per catch in 2024, the Louisville native attracted attention. He continued to produce impact plays throughout the season, whether it was flipping field position as one of the Big Ten’s best kick returners or stretching defenses with nine grabs of 30+ yards. Off the field, Vinny’s life is just as exciting as he took the next big step with the love of his life, Daniella Reyes.

What Is Vinny Anthony’s Current Relationship Status?

Vinny Anthony is officially off the market. He did his best to plan the ideal surprise proposal for his longtime girlfriend, Daniella, and it was as charming and sweet as you might have imagined. What she initially believed to be an ordinary 21st birthday on March 22, this year, the photo session at Beckly Creek Park became the event of a lifetime. Vinny led her to a large red barn bound by open fields, took a few pictures, got down on one knee, and proposed.

The best part? The entire time, their families were hiding behind the barn, waiting to burst out and celebrate when Dani said yes. Five minutes away, at her parents’ house, the lovefest continued with a surprise engagement party that was full of family, friends, and happiness.

Who Is Vinny Anthony’s Wife

Vinny Anthony and Dani, his girlfriend, are engaged. The wedding is set to take place in Oregon, Wisconsin, on April 18, 2026. He proposed in March 2025 at Beckly Creek Park, and the couple has been cherishing their engagement and awaiting the big day with loved ones by their sides.

When Did Vinny Anthony Meet Her?

Vinny and Dani’s story goes all the way back to September 18, 2018, at one of those classic basement hangouts where the kids chilled downstairs while the parents stayed upstairs. They were just 14 and 15 then, with Vinny being his usual outgoing self and Dani the quiet, shy one. A simple exchange of socials that night, which didn’t seem like much back then, turned out to be the start of everything.

Shortly after, they were destined to attend the same high school orientation and even the same first class. After that, everything fell into place. They won prom and homecoming together, went from being classmates to high school sweethearts, and are now on their way to forever. What began in a basement has developed into an ongoing love tale.

Vinny Anthony and Daniella Reyes’ Social Media Presence

Vinny and Dani aren’t shy about sharing their love story online, and their IGs show just how much they mean to each other. On Vinny’s 22nd birthday, Dani posted the sweetest message: “Happy 22nd birthday to my fiancé, bestfriend, loml, other half, and super star. Watching you grow these past 7 years has been a roller coaster of emotions because I’m watching you succeed all your goals and becoming the best man a girl could ever want. With you juggling football, supporting me, school, making time for yourself, time for your friends, internship, being the best dog dad, and yet you still make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. 21 was a pivotal year for you filled with life long memories and accomplishments. You shock me everyday, and I’m so blessed to have you by my side, i truly do look up to you as my role model. I love you more than you’ll ever know, hope 22 brings many more memories🎉🥰💍 VINNY’S DAY🥳 ” This wasn’t just another birthday shoutouts, it truly shows how much Dani is proud of him.

And Vinny matched that energy when he dropped his proposal post, with him bent on his knees with a ring. He wrote, “Since the day we met in 2018, I knew there was something about you that attracted me to you. I’ve been so blessed to have your love in my life over these last 6 to 7 years, and you’ve had so much positive impact on me since we were 15 years old. Now we are 21, and I can’t see my life without you in it. I love the way we support each other, and I can’t wait to see where our lives take us. I’m so happy and blessed to call you my fiancée❤️💍 3/22/25🫶🏾 ” Beyond the captions, their feeds are filled with snapshots from vacations, date nights, and everyday hangouts, painting the picture of two best friends who are too much in love.