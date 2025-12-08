Who Is Will Hall? Meet Tulane’s New Head Coach Set to Replace Jon Sumrall

The Tulane Green Wave is in the middle of its biggest season ever and is coming off a massive 34–21 win over No. 24 North Texas. The program has chosen to rely on the veteran assistant Will Hall. With HC Jon Sumrall off to Florida after a 20–7 record in two seasons, Tulane has turned to Hall, who previously guided the offense in 2019–20 and returned last year as the passing-game coordinator.

In a recent X post, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported, “Sources: Tulane is set to promote veteran assistant coach Will Hall to be the head coach. He’s the former head coach at Southern Miss and worked as Tulane’s OC in 2019-20 and returned as the pass game coordinator last year.”

A new chapter is unfolding as the Green Wave heads to the postseason. Hall has coached all over the country, including West Alabama, West Georgia, and Southern Miss. And Tulane sees him as the guy who helped Jake Retzlaff develop into a dual-threat force this season, despite Hall’s 70–50 head coaching record, which includes highs like a Lending Tree Bowl victory and lows like his tough final stretch at Southern Miss.

