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Who is Wisconsin Football GM Morocco Brown? Family, Net Worth, Career Details & More

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Isha

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May 31, 2026 | 1:31 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Who is Wisconsin Football GM Morocco Brown? Family, Net Worth, Career Details & More

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Isha

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May 31, 2026 | 1:31 PM EDT

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The Wisconsin Badgers have recently added a new GM, Morocco Brown, to lead the program. Pete Thamel disclosed the news via a post on X.

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“Wisconsin is hiring longtime NFL personnel executive Morocco Brown as the football program’s new general manager. Brown’s NFL career includes stints with the Colts, Browns, Commanders, and Bears. His last role in Indianapolis was as Chief Personnel Executive,” read the post.

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Morocco Brown, a native of Hampton, Virginia, born in 1976, started his college career as a touted linebacker at NC State and stayed for 4 years. Under HC Mike O’Chain, he developed into a strong defensive asset to the team and also earned two-time Honorable Mention All-ACC linebacker honors.

Brown did not transition into an NFL player but rather decided to work as a front office executive for many big NFL teams. He made his debut in the 2000 NFL season as a scouting intern for the Indianapolis Colts. Brown brings extensive experience and is known for having an eye for talent rather than just reading stats.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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