Who is Wisconsin Football GM Morocco Brown? Family, Net Worth, Career Details & More

The Wisconsin Badgers have recently added a new GM, Morocco Brown, to lead the program. Pete Thamel disclosed the news via a post on X.

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“Wisconsin is hiring longtime NFL personnel executive Morocco Brown as the football program’s new general manager. Brown’s NFL career includes stints with the Colts, Browns, Commanders, and Bears. His last role in Indianapolis was as Chief Personnel Executive,” read the post.

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Morocco Brown, a native of Hampton, Virginia, born in 1976, started his college career as a touted linebacker at NC State and stayed for 4 years. Under HC Mike O’Chain, he developed into a strong defensive asset to the team and also earned two-time Honorable Mention All-ACC linebacker honors.

Brown did not transition into an NFL player but rather decided to work as a front office executive for many big NFL teams. He made his debut in the 2000 NFL season as a scouting intern for the Indianapolis Colts. Brown brings extensive experience and is known for having an eye for talent rather than just reading stats.