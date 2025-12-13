Who Keeps the Heisman Trophy? All About Ownership Rules, Where It Goes, and What Happens After the Ceremony

Saturday in New York City is overwhelmingly special. Three of the most stellar quarterbacks in college football are competing to earn the coveted bronze statue, called the Heisman. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin, Diego Pavia, and RB Jeremiah Love feature the top four finalists. While the stage is set and the ceremony is yet to begin, let’s take a closer look at what happens after a player is draped with the prestigious honor.

Since 1935, the Heisman Trophy has honored the most distinguished player on the gridiron. John Heisman, a Pennsylvania legend and celebrated coach, after whom the future football players are honored, started the tradition in 1935. Back then, it was called the Downtown Athletic Club Award. The trophy has been renamed after he passed away a year later.

Ever since its inception, 90 student-athletes have been recognized. At Lincoln Center, the 2025 season awaits yet another distinguished name to its storied legacy.

Who owns the Heisman Trophy after it is awarded?

Grueling through the intense 12-week matchups chasing the Heisman moment, the winner naturally owns the trophy. It’s a bronze trophy, which shows the winner in motion, fending off defenders with his right hand and clutching the ball tightly to his chest with his left.

For the 2024 season, Colorado’s two-way player, Travis Hunter, took home the trophy, beating Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, and Cam Ward.

Does the Heisman Trophy stay with the winner permanently?

As the Heisman Trust outlines, there is no strict rule regarding the winner’s obligation to return the trophy to the school. He is allowed to retain the trophy permanently. It is up to his discretion whether he wants to decorate the trophy at his house or showcase it at his school.

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is already dialed in on his decision to keep the trophy (if he wins) at Bloomington. This win would make Mendoza the first player in Hoosiers’ history to earn the Heisman honor. Inspiring future Hoosiers, he would prefer to keep the trophy at the center of Bloomington.

“I believe that if I were to win the award, I want to keep the trophy in Bloomington because it belongs there,” he shared in a conversation with Anthony Calhoun ahead of the ceremony. “That’s what I think, as far as you know, everything that the Hoosier Nation has done for me. If I had the honor and blessing, end up winning it, it means so much for the fan base who stuck through the thick and thin.”

Where does the Heisman Trophy go after the award ceremony?

The Heisman trophy goes straight to the winner and is retained by him post-ceremony. Past winners have treasured their trophies on the living room mantel, their office, or even storage units.

2001 Heisman winner Eric Crouch is not very keen on putting on a public display of his achievements, preserving his trophy in a storage box.

“If you came to my house, you’d never even probably know that I’ve ever played a down of football,” he said, according to ESPN. “I don’t want it to sound like I’m not proud. I’m extremely proud. But I guess I don’t have a really good place to put it right now that I feel comfortable with.”

Do Heisman winners receive the original trophy or a replica?

The Trust issues two trophies each year. One goes to the winner, while the replica is enshrined by the school, decorating its corridors. Cherishing their hard-earned honor, it’s quite rare for the players to part with their trophies. However, in 1999, RB O.J. Simpson (among the five players in history) was forced to sell his trophy.

Stuck with a $33.5 million judgment in the 1997 wrongful death suit, he auctioned his trophy for $255,000. However, soon enough, the Trust forbade winners from selling their trophies.

What happens to the Heisman Trophy if a winner is stripped or vacates the award?

If a Heisman Trophy award is vacated, the statue is returned to the Heisman Trust. In such cases, the Trust has no policy to conduct a revote or name a replacement. As a result, no Heisman winner is listed for that season.

Over the years, there have been some rare instances when players had to part with their trophies. 2005 Heisman Winner Reggie Bush is one such face. After receiving the honor, NCAA investigations revealed that Bush and his family received gifts, violating the rules. In addition to USC disassociating itself from the running back, both entities returned the trophy.

“It was very unceremonious,” as retired USC Sports Information director Tim Tessalone shared, according to ESPN. However, after 14 years in 2024, Reggie finally reunited with his trophy after groundbreaking NIL changes in college football.

This remains the only case where a vacated trophy was returned to its player.