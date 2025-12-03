Who Replaces Brian Hartline at Ohio State? 3 Coaches Ready to Step In as He Becomes the New USF Head Coach

In his 7 years in Columbus, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline produced 5 first-round NFL picks. Now he is taking his talents to USF as the new Bulls HC to replace Alex Golesh. No doubt Ohio State and HC Ryan Day will be losing an integral staffer, as he was the reason why OSU has become the country’s WRU, producing elite wide receivers every year. That’s why the Buckeyes have to be careful about their next OC.

This is the 2nd time in a row that Ohio State is losing an OC who’s held the position for just one year. Ryan Day didn’t have to look outside when it came to replacing Chip Kelly. Will they do the same again?

Chip Kelly, former Raiders and OSU OC

Ohio State can definitely get a familiar face back to Columbus, especially when they have helped in winning a National Championship. The OSU job could not have come at a better time for Chip Kelly, who was fired by the Raiders. With the Buckeyes, it’ll be a win-win situation for both sides.



Kelly has been here before and knows some faces from the current roster as well. He already knows what works best here, having produced an offense that was averaging 429.4 yards per game. The 62-year-old led an offense that ranked 14th nationally in yards per play (6.85) and helped the team win the ninth national title in program history.

Kelly also has experience with Ryan Day, so he can pick up right where he left off. Columbus had been his saving grace coming out of UCLA, and can once again be so for him after his Raiders stint.

Keenan Bailey, current OSU TE and co-OC

Following the program’s trend, OSU will be prompted first to assess its existing staff. TE coach and co-offensive coordinator Keenan Bailey emerges as a suitable candidate. He’s been in Columbus since 2019 as a quality control coach before his promotion to being the tight ends coach in 2023. This year, there was another responsibility added.

After Hartline was promoted to offensive coordinator, Bailey earned a co-OC title. The only red flag with him, however, is that he has practically zero experience as a football player. But Ryan Day has trusted him enough to promote him up the ranks. Bailey is an extremely important recruiter and will prove to be essential to retain the current offensive firepower at Ohio State. Keenan Bailey can make the transition from Brian Hartline smooth for the Buckeyes.

Corey Dennis, UNLV OC and former OSU QB coach

This brand-new availability can also tempt another former Buckeye. Corey Dennis, who’s worked at Ohio State and Tulsa, can also be a great option. Dennis has clearly been on the move a lot. So, a chance to come home can tempt him away from the exciting project Dan Mullen is building at UNLV. The Rebels’ offense ranks 15th in the country, averaging 463.3 yards.

Corey Dennis spent 9 seasons at Columbus, and 5 as QB coach. He has developed Buckeye icons CJ Stroud, Justin Fields, and Dwayne Haskins. The OC has been part of championship-winning teams and knows full well the system he’d be stepping into. His UNLV record is proof that he hasn’t lost his touch being away from a blueblood program. At 33, Corey Dennis brings a lot of good to Ohio State if he replaces Brian Hartline.

It won’t be easy for Ryan Day to get a like-for-like replacement in Brian Hartline. The latter has not even completed his first season as OC, which is proof of how highly sought after he was in the carousel. Ohio State might have to cast a wider net this time to find the right man for the job.