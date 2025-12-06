Who Replaces Fired Coleman Hutzler? Meet New Mississippi State DC With 14 Years of Coaching Experience

After a 5–7 season that ended in an awful 38–19 Egg Bowl defeat to No. 6 Ole Miss, the Mississippi State head coach has made a change in his coaching staff. Coleman Hutzler, the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, has been fired by the program after a season in which his unit allowed 34.1 points per game, about ten points more than the next-worst team, and finished dead last in the SEC.

As per Pete Thamel, Lebby also has a replacement in mind. Mississippi State is looking to target Zach Arnett, a veteran defensive coordinator and former head coach. Arnett was the one who took over when Mike Leach passed away and led the team through one of its most chaotic periods. He was the HC for one season and was publicly praised by AD Zac Selmon for his leadership at “an unprecedented and tragic time.”

After MS State, Arnett bounced around as an analyst at Ole Miss and Florida State and even briefly held the DC position at UNLV before leaving for personal reasons. If Lebby lands him, it’ll be a homecoming and maybe the spark the Bulldogs need to stop watching the SEC race from the bottom.