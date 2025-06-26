Who’s Josh McCray? All About College Football RB’s Quick Move From Transfer to Georgia in 12 Hours

Josh McCray’s college journey has been a rollercoaster of resilience, breakout moments, and big-game impact. After 4 seasons at Illinois, McCray entered the transfer portal in 2025 with 1,370 rushing yards and 14 TDs under his belt across 33 games. His junior year was his most explosive yet, highlighted by a dominant Citrus Bowl MVP performance where he torched #14 South Carolina with 114 yards and two TDs. He also delivered a career-high three rushing scores against Michigan State and added his first career receiving TD in a win over Purdue. As a former Doak Walker and Comeback Player of the Year watchlist candidate, McCray showed he could shine on the biggest stages.

Hailing from Enterprise, Alabama, McCray was a versatile three-star recruit who played both sides of the ball in high school. He picked Illinois for its family feel and graduated in May 2025 with a degree in communication. Despite battling injuries in 2022 and 2023, McCray never stopped grinding. His combination of size, vision, and power running made him one of the Big Ten’s most punishing backs when healthy. Now, after turning heads with a surprise transfer, McCray’s next chapter could be his most impactful yet—and it’s already sparking some serious buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh McCray announces commitment to Georgia

The Bulldogs just added serious power to their backfield, landing Illinois transfer RB Josh McCray. A native of Alabama—prime SEC recruiting territory—McCray brings a bruising, physical running style that perfectly fits Georgia’s offensive identity. After Branson Robinson hit the portal, the Bulldogs made it clear they were on the hunt for a proven force, and McCray answered the call.

AD

McCray recently visited Athens, and the trip sealed the deal. Now, with the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder in the fold, Georgia has plugged a key hole in its depth chart just in time for its 2025 season opener at Sanford Stadium against Marshall. The Dawgs are riding a 30+ game home win streak and haven’t lost a season opener under Kirby Smart. Now, adding a veteran like McCray only strengthens their grip on dominance heading into the fall.

Bret Bielema alleges tampering by Kirby Smart in Josh McCray transfer

Illinois HC Bret Bielema is raising eyebrows after losing his top RB, Josh McCray, to Georgia in what feels like a lightning-fast transfer. Just hours after entering the portal, McCray was reportedly on a flight to Athens, prompting Bielema to question how things moved so quickly. “Somehow, he found his way to the portal, and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened, but it’s crazy,” said Bielema on The Triple Option podcast, hinting at possible tampering without directly naming it.

McCray was one of 10 portal additions for the Bulldogs and filled a much-needed gap left by Branson Robinson’s departure. Despite the eyebrow-raising timing, Bielema expressed respect for McCray’s journey. “Josh is a kid we’re incredibly proud of… He’s walking out of here with a degree and accomplished a lot of really good things,” Bielema told 247Sports. Though Illinois had prepared for the possibility, the sudden nature of McCray’s exit has added fuel to the ever-growing debate over tampering in the portal era.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming off a redshirt junior season where he led Illinois with 10 TDs at 5.2 yards per carry, Josh McCray became a top priority for Kirby Smart—and for good reason. Georgia struggled in short-yardage situations last season, converting just 39.2% of third downs, their worst mark since 2016. “In a world of a lot of third-and-ones and fourth-and-ones… you need short-yardage backs,” said Smart. “We think he gives us potential to do that.” Now, McCray’s power and physicality could be exactly what Georgia needs to regain its third-down dominance.

Another tampering allegation in college football

In a bold legal move, Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit against Miami, alleging illegal tampering in the transfer of freshman DB Xavier Lucas. The complaint claims a Miami staffer and high-profile alum met with Lucas and his family in Florida—offering cash just weeks after Lucas signed a two-year deal with the Badgers. “While we reluctantly bring this case, we stand by our position that respecting and enforcing contractual obligations is essential to maintaining a level playing field,” said Wisconsin in a statement to ESPN. The school hopes this landmark case will help restore integrity to college football by holding programs accountable for poaching talent through backdoor deals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Miami has yet to comment, but the legal storm is brewing. Wisconsin’s lawsuit could set a major precedent, testing whether NIL agreements—where players aren’t technically employees—can be enforced to block transfers. Starting July 1, schools will begin directly paying athletes through NIL deals, adding even more weight to this case. The Badgers’ contracts grant non-exclusive NIL rights, but also bar athletes from committing elsewhere. Now, Wisconsin insists it had every reason to expect Xavier Lucas would stay put.

Even the Big Ten stated that Miami’s alleged actions “are irreconcilable with a sustainable college sports framework.” Yet, uncertainty looms. B1G contracts reviewed by ESPN make clear players aren’t paid to play—just to use their NIL—raising legal doubts. But “Wisconsin did not file any legal claims against Lucas,” said Darren Heitner, the Florida-based attorney representing Lucas, as he declined further comment. Now, let’s see how it all unfolds.