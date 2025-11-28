Who Stole Trinidad Chambliss’ Ole Miss Jersey? What Did He Do With It?

Football rivalries are always fun. But we can always expect it to turn ugly every now and then. One of those instances occurred at the Vaught-Hemingway stadium, ahead of the eagerly awaited Egg Bowl. The unfortunate victim of this bizarre act was Ole Miss’s star QB, Trinidad Chambliss.

When a new QB suddenly catapults a rival team to national glory, it’s natural for fans to develop a dislike for him. But one MSU fan has taken that feeling a notch higher. He shockingly broke into the Ole Miss locker room and found Trinidad Chambliss’ jersey. At home, he demeaned the QB even more by using the jersey as a bathroom mat.

This particular Bulldogs fan, who has not yet been identified, clearly hates the QB. He actually filmed the moment he found the jersey and made some objectionable gestures. Later, he posted a snap of himself standing on it in his shower, with a message reading, “Lil rug after my shower.”

Much to the dismay of these rival fans, their heist wasn’t all that great. Ole Miss had set up cameras in the dressing room, Lane Kiffin revealed. The fans actually broke in twice, despite Ole Miss having reported the issue and being promised security. It was in the second attempt that the fan stole Trinidad Chambliss’ jersey. The rivalry is just shy of completing a century since the first game, but the enmity remains just as fierce. Lane Kiffin didn’t shy away from calling out the thieves. It was MSU that started it all, after all.

“I guess you expect nothing less from these people,” he told ESPN’s Marty Smith on SEC This Morning.

The Egg Bowl rivalry reached a peak in this game, since this was not the only act of aggression. During the game, the players were caught in the heat of the moment, which later saw utter pandemonium ensue on the field.

Egg Bowl rivalry turned into a gnarly fight in the second quarter

Whatever Lane Kiffin makes of his future, he sure will remember this season’s dramatic edition of the Egg Bowl. Both Ole Miss and MSU engaged in a nasty fight in the 2 quarter. Mallyck Silla crashed hard into Chambliss as he dropped back for a pass, forcing him to drop the ball. It was ruled a fumble and was recovered by MSU. However, the fight for the loose ball continued, which led to the situation becoming unruly.

The spat was so severe that the benches were empty for both teams. Referees tried their best to control the situation, but the festering rivalry overpowered their might. Players from either side just kept piling onto the field, making it look like a sea of maroon and white. Surprisingly, not one player was ejected. The fumble was overturned, but Ole Miss’ Da’Quan Wright, Delano Townsend, and MSU’s Silla were given personal foul penalties.

“For a whole sideline to try to fight and leave their whole sideline, including their athletic director, I’ve never seen anything like it. So I’m just trying to remind (the refs), we’re just trying to play football here. We’re not trying to start a fight, so our university can get credit for fighting people,” Kiffin said during the broadcast.

Chambliss, despite fighting a decent defense against Mississippi State, answered back strongly. The QB racked up 4 TDs against the Bulldogs, taking the Rebels ahead with each one. The Egg Bowl trophy will remain at Oxford, just like the Rebels had planned. The Mississippi State fan who stole his jersey was probably disgruntled seeing how things played out.