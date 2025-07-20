Who Was Corey Adams? All About Ole Miss Freshman Who Tragically Died at 18

The Ole Miss community and college football fans are mourning the passing of Corey Adams, who was a 3-star commit in the Rebels’ 2025 class. It is being reported by the Shelby County Sheriff’s office that the death resulted from a gunshot wound, and the victim was later pronounced deceased on the scene. The SCSO detectives reported to have identified the deceased as 18-year-old Corey Adams and are continuing the investigation into the matter.

“SCSO detectives have identified the victim in last night’s homicide as 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana. This investigation is ongoing. This shooting is an active homicide investigation by SCSO detectives. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH,” reported the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, Tennessee. Corey’s passing shocked the whole CFB community, and his contributions and legacy at his high school are now being remembered.

Who was Corey Adams?

Born on November 3rd, 2006, Adams was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he found his passion for football at an early age. So, in accordance with that, the player attended Edna Karr High School, which is already known for producing FBS Division 1 talent, and excelled there. The numbers? They were unworldly as he earned two-time first-team all-state and all-district selection and became a standout athlete for the Cougars.

In total, in his junior season, the guy totaled 51 tackles and 12 sacks, including a pick-six and six batted passes. This he followed up into his senior season, totaling 62 tackles and a whopping 19 sacks with 21 tackles for loss, becoming one of the most underrated edge rushers in the market. Moreover, his 2024 season was particularly illustrious as he led his team to a 12-0 record and won the district championship, along with an appearance in the Louisiana 5A State championship. All of these exploits got noticed by Lane Kiffin’s camp, and Ole Miss came calling.

After his incredible senior season, Adams was rated as a unanimous 3-star prospect by all major rating agencies, ranking him the 43rd DL in the country. So, as he came to the recruiting scene, several colleges. But Ole Miss was the one to offer him at first, and his heart was set on the team as he finalized his commitment in June last year.

“They hit on all of my big points at some point in the visit, and they matched my energy field-wise,” said Adams after committing to Ole Miss. His future was undoubtedly bright in the team, with the team exceeding expectations under Lane Kiffin. But it all came crashing down for him tragically.

All about the Ole Miss freshman who tragically died at 18?

On Saturday, 19th July, at around 10.14 PM, the Shelby County deputies responded to a shooting in Cordova, Tennessee. In total, five people were reported to be injured in the shooting, but when deputies arrived, they found Corey Adams in his car, having succumbed to a gunshot wound. Adams was a talented player who will be missed by the CFB community. The edge rusher had big plans for his 2025 season as he formed a bond with coach Randall Joyner and the defensive coordinator, Pete Golding. Tributes are now pouring in for him.

“Without words this morning … Thoughts and prayers with the Adams family and Karr Cougars community. I was lucky enough to cover Corey the last few years and was so excited to see him in Oxford. Gone way too soon,” wrote Sam Spiegelman, a recruiting analyst of Rivals. Tyler Komis of 247 Sports also expressed his condolences. “Tragic news from Cordova regarding a shooting that killed freshman Ole Miss DE Corey Adams. He was an early enrollee and had a lot to live for. Too young.”

The passing of Adams has left a void in the college football community, and it’s sad that he had the world to conquer and has died too young. We hope that his family finds strength in these tough times and takes solace in his high school’s heroics, which will serve as an enduring beacon in his lasting legacy