Who Was ESPN Reporter Taylor McGregor’s Father? Meet Keli McGregor, CSU Hall of Famer & Ex-NFL Player

Taylor McGregor has practically known the gridiron since she was a baby. Daughter of the former NFLer and veteran MLB executive Keli McGregor, it was no surprise that she also followed in her father’s footsteps. Here’s a look at his illustrious career.

McGregor first became a name to watch during his college days at Colorado State. He entered as a walk-on in 1981, but left as an All-American honoree. The former TE eventually became part of the program’s history by becoming one of the best pass catchers with his 153 career receptions. He also had the opportunity to be a part of the NFL, securing spots with the Broncos and the Colts for the 1985 season.

He retired from football early and transitioned into a career in sports administration. Keli McGregor served as a coach for Florida and even became Arkansas’s AD in 1992.

But Keli McGregor is best known for his tenure with the Colorado Rockies. He spent 17 long years with the team, becoming president in 2001. The Rockies also won the National League Championship title in 2007.

The veteran administrator passed away in 2010, when Taylor was only 17 years old. Keli McGregor was found in a hotel room while he was away on business in Salt Lake City. He succumbed to a rare viral infection in his heart. He was 48.

