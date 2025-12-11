Who Will Coach Michigan in Citrus Bowl Against Texas

Although Michigan still has one bowl game left this season, the program is already without its head coach. That’s why AD Warde Manuel moved quickly, turning to the Wolverines’ associate head coach to steady the ship. Now, with the Longhorns set to face Michigan’s interim head coach Biff Poggi for the Citrus Bowl against Texas, questions are swirling about the program’s direction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Especially after a 9–3 finish and a second straight season missing the CFP, will they choose a steady hand to guide the Wolverines?

ADVERTISEMENT

Biff Poggi’s track record speaks volumes

Poggi is stepping into the interim head coach role with receipts. The 65-year-old has already shown he can steady Michigan in chaos, guiding the Wolverines to two wins earlier this season while Sherrone Moore served his suspension. Following that, former tight end Jake Butt praised his leadership.

“He’s the man for the job… a trusted leader,” said Butt.

However, Poggi’s impact runs deeper than a two-game preview. Back in 2021 and 2022, Poggi helped rebuild a fractured program after the disastrous 2020 season. As an associate head coach, he was fixing people. With that, he helped spark a Big Ten three-peat and the 2023 national title. Before that, his resume is loaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poggi won 13 state titles at Gilman School, revived St. Frances Academy, and then helped Michigan. Off the field, he changed lives by funding 65 scholarships for inner-city athletes.

Now, with championship credentials and decades of real-world impact behind him, Poggi looks like the right fit to guide the Wolverines into their bowl game. But the real question is how important winning is for Michigan at this moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Does Michigan have any chance to win under Biff Poggi?

After a second straight year outside the CFB Playoff, the Wolverines walk into Orlando with something bigger than bragging rights on the line. They need a win in the 2025 Citrus Bowl to stabilize a shaken fanbase, restore momentum, and prove the program can still swing with CFB’s heavyweights. But they’ll have to do it under interim head coach Biff Poggi.

Still, don’t worry about Poggi’s direction, as he’s no stranger to Michigan, and he brings more than 35 years of coaching experience to the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two decades at Gilman School turned him into a prep-football powerhouse, and Jim Harbaugh saw it early, pulling him to Michigan in 2016 as an analyst. But the high school grind called him back, and Poggi took over St. Frances Academy, transforming it into a national juggernaut from 2017 to 2020. Then Michigan hit a wall, and Poggi returned. As associate head coach, he unified a fractured locker room and reset Michigan’s culture.

Then he took a two-year swing as Charlotte’s head coach before coming back home in 2024 under Sherrone Moore. Now the steady hand drafted into the storm, but this matchup is his statement moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football (@elitecollegefootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas already owns a 2–0 history over Michigan, including last season’s 31–12 beatdown in Ann Arbor. Now for the Wolverines, beating the Longhorns is about more than fixing the record book. It’s about resetting the culture heading into 2026. Throw in opt-outs, rising stars like Bryce Underwood, and a Texas team eager to flex.

While this showdown marks a defining crossroads, a win gives Michigan its tenth victory and strengthens belief in Poggi’s leadership, but a loss leaves them with more questions than answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why did Michigan and Texas go for this bowl game?

For Michigan, the Citrus Bowl is exactly the kind of stage that draws players to Ann Arbor. A rematch with Texas gives the school’s young roster a shot at growth and a tenth win. When Moore was asked about this bowl game, he called it a reward and a chance to develop coaches and players. Now, the Wolverines are already locked in on using this bowl as a building block for the future.

On the flip side, the Longhorns felt they had a playoff case, boasting wins over multiple ranked teams, yet once their name wasn’t called, they didn’t hesitate.

Steve Sarkisian said they wanted “a really good bowl game” and saw Michigan as the perfect high-value opponent. After missing out on a true bowl experience last year due to the playoff grind, Sarkisian emphasized the importance of growth and celebrating a season the right way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, for Texas, this game is the next step in a program expecting to stay on the national stage. And it has benefits too.

For Texas, with veteran Longhorns weighing opt-outs and NFL decisions, Sarkisian sees this matchup as a proving ground for his young core. While freshman WRs Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench are expected to get real snaps against a top-tier defense, at QB, Texas may scale back Arch Manning’s workload and give Matthew Caldwell and KJ Lacey meaningful reps. Defensively, the youth movement continues.

Now, while both teams have their own benefits, who has the better chance to win according to predictions?

ADVERTISEMENT

Between Texas and Michigan, who has a slight favor?

Texas walks into Orlando as the early favorite. While the Longhorns own a perfect 2–0 record against Michigan, oddsmakers agree, tagging Texas as a 4.5-point favorite.

Thanks to a résumé stacked with three Top-15 wins. Their road-tested lineup has shown it can handle pressure and close games against elite competition. Meanwhile, Michigan arrives with concerns.

The Wolverines went 0–3 against ranked opponents and struggled against the same teams Texas handled better. Their best win came back in October, and their inconsistencies make them a tough sell against a battle-hardened Longhorn squad.

If predictions hold, Texas’ depth and track record give them the edge to finish 2025 with a statement win.