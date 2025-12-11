Who Will Replace Jay Bateman as He Leaves for Kentucky Football? Meet Texas A&M’s New DC with 23+ Years of Experience

Texas A&M has been utterly dominant defensively throughout the season, and that helped them make their first-ever playoffs. The architect? All of it wouldn’t have happened without defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who joined in January 2024. But now, the 25-year coaching veteran is officially leaving Mike Elko’s camp for Will Stein’s Kentucky. So, who will finally replace the 52-year-old?

According to reports, Texas A&M’s associate head coach, Lyle Hemphill, is expected to be the replacement for Bateman. “Lyle Hemphill, Texas A&M’s associate head coach for defense, will be the next defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. He’ll replace the departing Jay Bateman, who is off to Kentucky. He brings extensive experience working with Mike Elko, including at Duke,” reported Pete Thamel on X. Let’s dive into what Texas A&M lost with Bateman and what Hemphill brings to the team.

What is the reason for Jay Bateman to leave Texas A&M?

On December 21, 2023, Bateman was hired to become the DC of Texas A&M under head coach Mike Elko, and in two years, it’s a mixed bag. Texas A&M is currently ranked 19th nationally in total defense, 38th in rushing defense, and 21st in passing defense. But all of it is due to Mike Elko’s defensive prowess. Still, Bateman was a strong recruiter for Mike Elko, recruiting players like 5-star Cooper Witten and 5-star Brandon Arrington. Despite that, Mike Elko even raised some problems for the defense late in the season in 2024, signaling disappointment from Bateman’s units.

“The story of the game is the story of our season. We can’t cover the forward pass well enough to be a good football team. That is my fault,” said Elko. In 2024, the Aggies were ranked 63rd nationally in total defense and 34th in scoring defense. That was primarily the reason Mike Elko sidelined Bateman from some of his primary duties. Moreover, it also looks to be the reason why Bateman chose to leave Mike Elko when Kentucky called.

Bateman would be stepping in as the playcaller for the Wildcats’ defense, something he didn’t do in the 2025 season. Instead, the Aggies’ head coach himself took over the responsibilities before the 2025 season started. Not to mention, the 52-year-old has worked with a plethora of coaches like Mack Brown at UNC, Billy Napier, and Jeff Monken, giving him an illustrious resume. All things considered, the Kentucky move makes a lot of sense for the man.

What does Texas A&M’s new DC, Lyle Hemphill, bring to Mike Elko?

The in-camp hire of Lyle Hemphill seems a no-brainer. Elko will retain his playcalling duties in the 2026 season, while Hemphill will engage in secondary coaching responsibilities. Nevertheless, the 45-year-old has been in the coaching world since 2002, when he became DBs coach for Delaware State. Since then, Hemphill has taken multiple stops at Wake Forest, Duke, and, most recently, James Madison as the team’s DC in 2024.

Under the Wilmington, Delaware native’s guidance, JMU reached unprecedented heights. The team led the nation with a whopping 1.54 turnover margin and stood sixth in sacks per game. Not to mention, the Dukes compiled a 111.48 efficiency rating in team passing efficiency. That’s not the only reason why Lyle’s promotion was approved by Elko. Both Elko and Hemphill have also been together ever since the duo’s first stint at Duke from 2022. That alone makes the decision crucial for the Aggies.

Hemphill was the safeties coach at Duke, joining in 2022 and graduating to Co-DC for the team in 2023. Elko, on the other hand, was the head coach at Duke during this period, and the duo compiled a 17-9 record. The defense was top-notch notch attaining 74% redzone efficiency, whereas it stood 16th in scoring defense in the nation. Hemphill’s safeties unit was crucial and won All-ACC honors, registering as the leading unit in tackles.

All in all, the partnership that worked at Duke is touted to work at College Station with Hemphill’s appointment as DC. Hemphill brings 23 years of defensive experience and continuity in recruiting players for the Aggies, which he has already been doing for the 2026 class.