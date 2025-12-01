Who Will Replace Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss For College Football Playoffs?

So long to the man who left Ole Miss with a 55-19 record, the school’s first-ever 11-win season, and a 38-19 Egg Bowl exclamation point. Oxford is moving on from HC Lane Kiffin who’s Baton Rouge-bound. And just like that, the biggest question became the simplest. Who’s next?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“OFFICIAL | Pete Golding Named Head Football Coach at Ole Miss,” Ole Miss Football wrote on X on November 30.

Former Ole Miss DC and LBs coach Pete Golding is the architect of the Rebels’ defensive revival, the same coach who sharpened Alabama’s defense from 2018-22. He is now the permanent head man in 2026 and beyond. His fingerprints are on a defense that held opponents to 20.1 points and 333.1 yards per game, the backbone of the Rebels’ playoff resume. But inheriting a playoff team is very different from sustaining one. And that’s where the exodus begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes later, CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reported that four key Lane Kiffin staffers are packing for LSU. They are WR coach George McDonald, GM Billy Glasscock, senior associate AD for football operations Thaddeus Rivers, and head strength and conditioning coach boss Nick Savage. Not only that, John Talty added another name to the mix. OC Charlie Weis Jr. who engineered the Rebels’ 498.1-yard offense, is also reuniting with Lane Kiffin. That’s like constructing a Baton Rouge annex of Oxford.

Football Scoop reported earlier that Weis had already been preparing to leave, rejoining Lane Kiffin for a third stint. The departure is massive. Ole Miss scored below 30 points just twice all season and finished third nationally in total offense, despite navigating SEC defenses that didn’t resemble the ones North Texas and USF shredded. Their strength of record ranked seventh, a metric the committee values. But even strong resumes buckle under sudden instability. So what exactly did Pete Golding inherit after the great migration?

ADVERTISEMENT

There are still enough pieces to stay upright. The Rebels’ remaining staff forms a spine. Bryan Brown (co-DC), Joe Cox (co-OC/TEs), John Garrison (OL), Randall Joyner (DL), Joe Judge (QBs), Chris Kiffin (LBs), Wes Neighbors III (safeties), Jake Schoonover (special teams), and Kevin Smith (RBs). It’s a workable blueprint. But workable doesn’t guarantee playoff survival. And even that foundation is shaking. CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer reports more assistants are expected to follow Lane Kiffin, including Joe Cox, Mike Williams, Sawyer Jordan, and Chris Kiffin. Still, the Rebels still own one of the nation’s strongest claims.

Ole Miss finished 11-1, falling only to Georgia in a 43-35 shootout in Athens, a game they led 35-26 entering the fourth quarter. They hold a road win over Oklahoma, a top-10 opponent. They’ve positioned themselves at No. 7 with room to climb. But committee chair Hunter Yurachek has already warned that coaching instability is a “data point.” If Ole Miss slides to No. 9, they lose a home playoff game. If they stay at No. 7, they defend Oxford in December. That’s the difference between leverage and liability. And that leads to the turning point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The stakes behind Pete Golding’s promotion

Ole Miss elevated Pete Golding to HC immediately after Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU, a move designed to stabilize the program before the College Football Playoff committee met again. CBS Sports reported that the committee could penalize the Rebels for significant staff turnover. By installing Golding swiftly, Ole Miss aimed to preserve continuity inside the locker room and protect its standing as a top-seven team.

Inside the athletic department, there was real concern that Lane Kiffin’s exit, paired with the rapid loss of multiple assistants, could threaten a first-round home playoff game. Hunter Yurachek acknowledged during a Tuesday conference call that staff depletion could influence how the committee viewed the Rebels, especially with Kiffin reportedly instructing his offensive assistants to join him at LSU or lose their roles. In that context, Golding’s promotion was a strategic shield against postseason repercussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Golding installed, Ole Miss is expected to maintain its No. 7 ranking, avoiding a slide to No. 9 that would force the Rebels on the road. Any drop would require the committee to justify placing them behind Oklahoma, a team Ole Miss defeated away from home, as well as Notre Dame and Alabama, both of whom have fewer wins. Golding now steps into a program with momentum, expectations, and the SEC’s brightest spotlight. The real question is whether the new HC can keep Ole Miss in the playoff conversation when the dust settles.