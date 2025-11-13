Who Will Take Over Baylor AD Role Amid Mack Rhoades’ Personal Leave? All About Co-Interim ADs Jovan Overshown & Cody Hall

Waco has had a chaotic week. There is an internal inquiry following news of a sideline incident involving one of the Baylor players during the Sept. 20 game against Arizona State. The athletic director, Mack Rhoades, a well-known figure on ESPN as the chair of the College Football Playoff committee, has allegedly stepped down from his position. Rhoades started his leave on Wednesday, the day after his most recent appearance on the CFP rankings show.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent X post, according to Yahoo Sports, Baylor has appointed Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall as co-interim athletic directors in Rhoades’ absence. It’s a short-term change that occurs at a crucial moment for the CFP as well as Baylor’s sports department. Due to Rhoades’ dual responsibilities, the playoff committee which has already been short-staffed since Randall McDaniel left earlier this year may soon be without another member.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee will need to choose an interim spokesman to oversee ESPN’s weekly grilling sessions if Rhoades formally resigns from his chair position. This will give college football’s most closely watched rankings a new and fresh voice.

Mack Rhoades Steps Away: Details of the Leave

Mack Rhoades, the chair of the CFP committee and athletic director at Baylor, has formally resigned from his position as the school conducts an internal investigation. Earlier it was thought that it was in response to a reported incident with tight end Michael Trigg on the sidelines. According to multiple reports, Rhoades had allegedly grabbed Trigg by the shirt at Baylor’s game against Arizona State on September 20 and asked him, “What the f**k are you wearing that yellow shirt for?” It didn’t match the team’s black sleeves. Although it may seem insignificant, head coach Dave Aranda and members of his staff reportedly got into a furious argument with Rhoades when the incident quickly got out of hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Trigg attempted to move on, consequences persisted after that evening. Trigg’s position coach finally took care of it, but his father told The Athletic that Trigg was so frightened that he wanted his parents to talk to Rhoades. After reviewing the event and taking “appropriate actions,” Baylor declared that issue was resolved. But the story is once again under scrutiny because Rhoades is on leave and co-interim ADs Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall are filling in. Though it appears that the details of the present investigation are not related to the Trigg incident and are something completely new.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jovan Overshown’s Role as Co-Interim AD

Jovan Overshown has been a steady hand behind Baylor’s athletic success in recent years, and as co-interim athletic director, she will take on even more responsibility. Since taking over as Baylor’s Chief Operating Officer and Deputy AD in 2017, Overshown has influenced almost every aspect of the department, from business strategy and brand development to football and student-athlete services.

She was at the center of major initiatives. These include the Playfly Sports collaboration, which increased Baylor’s multimedia income by over 63%, and the elegant “United” Nike redesign, which gave the Bears a modern look while preserving their past. Overshown, who is well-known for her enthusiasm and creative style, has been a major force in fan engagement and donations, helping the Bear Foundation break records year after year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cody Hall’s Role as Co-Interim AD

Cody Hall is the money man at Baylor Athletics. The seasoned finance expert, who has been with the Bears since 2007, now joins Jovan Overshown as co-interim athletic director. As Baylor’s CFO and Executive Senior Associate AD, Hall has been the silent power that keeps the department’s finances in check and its figures accurate, which is no minor accomplishment in the high-stakes world of college sports.

He has been in charge of everything from big financial planning to equipment and trip logistics, making sure the Bears maintain their financial discipline while chasing championships. Hall is a Baylor native who began as a graduate assistant with Baylor Baseball and is a perfect match to Overshown’s forward-thinking leadership because of his steady hand and extensive institutional understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leadership Transition and Impact on Baylor Athletics

Baylor finds itself in a storm as longtime athletic director Mack Rhoades allegedly steps down from his position and his prominent role as head of the College Football Playoff committee amid fresh allegations that have triggered another internal investigation. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports adds that the latest allegations don’t address Title IX, NCAA violations, or student welfare. They are unrelated to the previous charges involving Michael Trigg and a Bears assistant coach.

An already volatile season is made even more uncertain by Baylor’s leadership change, with the CFP bracket announcement due in just a few weeks and head coach Dave Aranda’s position in danger. While the school and the wider college football community await word on Rhoades’ future move, Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall will share leadership of the athletic department, guiding the team through one of its most uncertain periods in recent memory.