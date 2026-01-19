Who’s Performing at the 2026 CFP National Championship? Full Artists & Halftime Lineup Revealed for Indiana vs Miami

The 2026 CFP National Championship isn’t just a football showdown between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes. It’s also shaping up to be a major entertainment event for fans and music lovers alike. Set for Monday, January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium, the celebration will feature live performances throughout the night, from the national anthem to halftime entertainment and more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is performing at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Halftime Show?

There isn’t a single superstar halftime headliner like you’d see at the Super Bowl for the CFP National Championship. Instead, halftime entertainment will spotlight tradition over spectacle, with performances from the participating schools’ marching bands: the Frost Band of the Hour and the Indiana University Marching Hundred.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bands will deliver classic, high-energy performances for fans inside the stadium, keeping the focus on pageantry and school pride. ESPN has also confirmed that the full halftime marching band presentations will be available on ESPN+, giving viewers at home a closer look beyond the main broadcast.

Who is performing the National Anthem at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship?

Jamal Roberts, the Season 23 winner of American Idol, has been selected to perform the national anthem before kickoff. A soulful vocalist whose career has gained momentum since his Idol victory, Roberts has already drawn attention through his debut releases and growing national profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

His rendition of the song The Star-Spangled Banner will be part of a patriotic pregame ceremony that also features a joint armed forces color guard and a flyover by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami. Adding to the atmosphere, the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale will perform “America the Beautiful,” bringing a choral element to the presentation.

Roberts’ appearance, rising from a reality TV winner to performing on one of college football’s biggest stages, reflects both his rapid ascent as an artist and the CFP’s effort to blend emerging talent with long-standing tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Which artists are scheduled to perform during the pre-game and halftime entertainment?

Before kickoff and beyond halftime, the CFP has lined up entertainment for fans arriving early at Hard Rock Stadium. The goal is to keep energy high well before the opening snap.

The pregame lineup includes DJ Mal-Ski, Hussein & The Fire Drummers, and additional performances from the Frost Band of the Hour and the Indiana University Marching Hundred outside of halftime. Overall, the CFP is clearly aiming to make the national championship between the Hoosiers and Miami an all-day experience, not just a four-quarter game.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will also be CFP Championship weekend concerts and fan events across Miami Beach and nearby fan zones, featuring artists such as Calvin Harris, Peso Pluma, and Latin Mafia. Not all of these performances will take place inside the stadium or appear in the game broadcast, but they are part of the broader CFP National Championship weekend experience.

When and Where Will the Halftime Performances Be Broadcast?

The CFP National Championship game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers will be played on Monday, January 19, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Pregame entertainment will begin earlier in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins and a frequent host of major sporting events, including Super Bowls and CFP National Championships.

The halftime segment will occur at the usual midpoint of the CFP National Championship broadcast on ESPN, featuring marching band performances both inside the stadium and on ESPN+. Fans watching from home will be able to see the full halftime show as part of the standard game coverage.